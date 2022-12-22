With the purpose of optimizing the high-speed line with Madrid, the Renfe company has put up to a total of 288 daily seats on AVE trains for sale to travel between Murcia and Alicante, and vice versa, according to what LA VERDAD has learned. It is a maximum of 72 seats per train that are released in this part of the journey. This system of ‘synergiated squares’ is used in the rest of the high-speed corridors in Spain.

Renfe sources confirmed that these seats are offered with an Avant fare, such as the one used by the eight frequencies in each direction that began operating on Tuesday between the two cities, taking advantage of the high-speed platform.

In this way, users will have ten new daily opportunities to travel between Murcia and Alicante: eight for the Avant service and two for the AVE. Along with these, the traditional Cercanías service is maintained along the old route, in order to serve Crevillente, Elche city, Torrellano and San Gabriel.

Users will have ten daily possibilities per direction to travel at high speed between both cities



In the current AVE offer with Madrid, there are two frequencies that stop at all the stations along the route, with entry and exit at the Alicante terminal. This moves high passenger traffic with the capital of Spain, in such a way that many seats remain empty when the train continues in the direction of Murcia, as could be seen on the first day of the AVE’s commissioning.

In another section of the Murcia-Madrid line, the Avant service is used, such as the one corresponding to the route between Cuenca and Albacete, where there is a daily flow of workers, many of them officials of the Junta de Castilla-La Mancha.

free subscriptions



The Avant between Murcia and Alicante will be subsidized as of January 1, as announced by President Pedro Sánchez during the inauguration of the high-speed train, so the free commuter and medium-distance passes will be extended. In these first days, the occupation of the first Avant is not very high, since the price of the ticket, of 7.9 euros, is higher than that of the old commuter trains.

The promotion to travel by AVE to Madrid for 19 euros is open until the 29th; more than a third of the seats remain



On their second commercial day, the AVE with Madrid worked yesterday with hardly any incidents, except for a slight delay of several minutes. The train that arrived from Madrid at noon was almost full.

A train arrived 6 minutes early



The fluoroscopy equipment for baggage control, which broke down on the first shipment, was repaired for the following trips. This was one of the incidents on Tuesday, along with a signaling failure that caused one of the trains to be delayed for 19 minutes at the Alicante station. This forced Renfe to return half the price of the ticket to those affected. Adif pointed out yesterday that the problem was due to the equipment that the train carries, and not to the signaling. Apart from the delays, on Tuesday there were also advances, since a train arrived from Madrid 6 minutes before.

Renfe launched a promotional campaign last week with tickets at 19 euros per journey. It put 30,000 seats in the standard class up for sale, which can be purchased until the 29th. There are still more than a third of the seats for sale.