Renfe offers between March 11 and April 1, 2025 15% discount on Interrail ticketswhich allow traveling through 33 European countries.

The acquired trip can be started up to 11 months after the date of purchase. As Renfe recalls in his press release, Interrail is a personal and non -transferable pass which can be acquired and used by residents of most European countries. With it you can travel more than 30,000 destinations throughout the continent.

For this transport modality there are different categories. In addition to the adult, it is the young woman, available for children under 28; The senior, designed for over 60 years, and that of a child, for children between 4 and 11 years old who are accompanied by an adult, limited to two child passes per adult.

In addition, Interrail offers two different types of ticketsthe Global Pass, which allows traveling through the 33 countries valid between 15 days and three months, and the Interrail One country to travel within a country for a period of between 3 and 8 days. From the offer the One Country Switzerland ticket is excluded.

The price of interrail tickets goes From the 43 euros for the young ticket To travel three days in a month to 1,032 euros that has an adult ticket to travel for three months.