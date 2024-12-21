Renfe has reported this Saturday that it has obtained the safety certificate from the European Union Railway Agency (EUAR) and, therefore, will be able to extend its operations between Barcelona and Toulouse (France), a third international route that will launch in the second quarter of 2025.

The European regulator thus certifies that the Spanish operator complies with all the requirements imposed by the French Security Agency (EPSF) and the Spanish Security Agency (AESF), so it will be able to continue with its expansion plan in France.

In a statement, Renfe details that, once this Safety Certificate is issued, the staff’s training itineraries will begin in January (engine drivers and inspectors) on the new line, with the aim of starting the operation of the service in the second quarter of 2025.

Thus, starting in the spring it will offer six daily frequencies (three in each direction) that will connect 17 cities in both countries in direct travel, so it will consolidate itself with its AVE trains as the first operator in cross-border connections between Spain and France.