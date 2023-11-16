Thursday, November 16, 2023, 10:05



Autumn is also one of the seasons that many choose to visit their favorite cities, and Renfe knows it. When traveling, one of the most used options is the train, and the youngest users of this means of transport are in luck because the railway company has considerably reduced the price of its Más Renfe Joven card. This title, which normally costs 50 euros, can currently be purchased for 6 euros.

This promotion, included in the Young Autumn campaign, is intended for young people between 14 and 25 years old and will be valid between November 13 and December 21, 2023.

The Más Renfe Joven Program allows users to get discounts when purchasing tickets to travel by AVE, AVE Internacional between Spain and France, Larga Distancia, Avant, Media Distancia and Cercanías/Rodalies.

What advantages does it have



By becoming a member of this program, users will receive a customer number and will be able to purchase tickets with discounts of between 25% and 30% depending on the type of train chosen. In addition, this card is valid for one year, although it can be renewed, and the tickets allow changes and cancellations, as long as the tickets allow it, and may be subject to charges. Likewise, this title is nominal and non-transferable.

– 30% discount on any price available on AVE, International AVE between Spain and France and Long Distance.

– 25% discount in Avant, Media Distancia and Cercanías/Rodalies.

How to get the Más Renfe Joven card



This offer is intended for young people between 14 and 25 years old or, failing that, turning 26 during the validity period (that is, having been born in 1997 and up to 2009).

The first thing you should access is the Renfe website and look for the Más Renfe Joven card. A series of options will appear on the screen and you must press ‘Buy/renew’ and fill in your details with your DNI, NIE or passport.

If you have a ‘MÁS Renfe’ account, the website will detect that you already have an identification number and you must add it. If you do not have this account, you must enter some information such as name, address, etc. In addition, you will also automatically become part of the Más Renfe Program.

Finally, you must make the payment, which will be 6 euros, and once this step is completed you will be able to download the Más Renfe Joven Card in PDF format, in addition to receiving a confirmation email.