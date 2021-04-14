Sale of Renfe tickets at the Atocha station in Madrid.

Renfe will launch next June a new rate system for its High Speed ​​(AVE) and Long Distance commercial services with nominative and à la carte tickets, which include a reduction in prices with the double objective of facing competition from the AVE low-cost French (Ouigo) and recover rail traffic, sunk by mobility restrictions.

Thus, the price of the AVE journey from Madrid to Barcelona will start at 27.25 euros, compared to the current cheapest rate that starts at 32.65 euros, which represents a discount of 16.5%. The AVE ticket from Madrid to Valencia will start at 18.5 euros, in contrast to the current 22.15 euros, while a journey between the capital and Seville will cost, in its cheapest version and with fewer services, 19 , 25 euros, compared to 23.15 today.

All in all, the prices are much higher than the two low-cost high-speed services that will already be in service this summer. The cheapest tickets for SNCF’s Ouigo, which opens on May 10, start at nine euros in Madrid-Barcelona, ​​while Renfe’s AVLO, which will start on June 23, starts at seven euros.

In the new system, all tickets will be nominative and can be purchased one year in advance, an improvement partially introduced due to the coronavirus restrictions that is now permanently incorporated into Renfe’s offer. The difference with the current model of personalized ticket is only that the personal ticket will contain the traveler’s data on the ticket itself, a model identical to that of aviation and other European railway companies. In this sense, Renfe may carry out random controls during boarding, to verify that the identity of the ticket holder is the same as that of the traveler and that they are entitled to the discounts that have been applied to them during the purchase process. In addition, it will allow you to contact the owner of the trip to propose offers or communicate any change in the schedule.

Basic, Choose and Premium Rates

Renfe also eliminates the current Tourist and Preferred classes and their Promos structure, and will offer a dynamic pricing system based on demand based on three basic pricing options (Basic, Choose and Premium), which may be extended with additional payment services such as choice of seat or restoration options.

The Basic, the most economical, includes a standard seat and does not initially allow changes, cancellations or choice of seat, but those interested may purchase these options later in exchange for a supplement. The Choose, which Renfe defines as the “star rate”, since it is the most configurable, will allow you to choose the type of seat, restaurant services, improve the options for changes and cancellations or buy a ticket for pets. The Premium, aimed at travelers who demand to have the widest range of possibilities, will have all the additional services included, including bringing a pet or the default comfort seat.

Valley days and hours

The new scheme starts from the current reference prices (called Flexible Rate) and will allow the application of a dynamic price system. Discounts may be up to 75% (currently, a maximum of 70%) and will be greater in those days and hours considered Valley, to direct price-sensitive demand and with greater availability to the cheapest trains. The discounts for special groups (seniors, children and young people) will not only apply, as before, to the most expensive rates, but to any of them, so from now on prices will be significantly cheaper for those with rights to additional discounts. In this way, there will be a guaranteed minimum price for the tickets obtained with the Gold Card, with a 25% discount on the best price of each train.

Thus, the average discount currently applied to Gold Card holders, which stands at 36%, will improve substantially, reaching 49%, and there are possibilities of better prices on valley trains. There will also be a guaranteed minimum price for children, with discounts of 40% always, on all tickets, and discounts of up to 30% on the cheapest price for holders of the Youth Card. In this way, the best price, for example, for holders of the Golden Card will start from 20.45 euros for a trip between Madrid and Barcelona, ​​compared to the price of 65.35 euros that this group of seniors now has to pay at a discount already included, or the 16.35 euros for children, as opposed to the current 65.25 euros for this same route.

The new system is part of the company’s strategic plan planned between 2019 and 2023, with which Renfe intends to improve the quality of services, the customer experience and the efficiency of the resources and means used. Before the pandemic, the operator had already restructured its portfolio of commercial products, which went from seven to four products, maintaining AVE, Alvia, Euromed and Intercity (eliminating Altaria, Talgo and AVCity), and went from four to three classes.

“The main key of the new system is the adaptation of the offer to the customer. We want you to be able to choose what you need at all times. For this reason, tariffs disappear and are replaced by a dynamic price system, similar to that of airplanes, which will be much more intelligible, understandable and economical ”, explained this Wednesday the president of Renfe, Isaías Táboas, in a meeting with journalists.