Avlo, Renfe’s new low-cost high-speed service, opens this Wednesday with four daily connections in each direction between Barcelona and Madrid. The service starts with more than 60,000 tickets sold for the first three weeks, in which these 438-seater trains will run with an occupancy of more than 90%.

With the launch of Avlo, Renfe begins the battle for high speed with Ouigo, the service low cost of the French SNCF, which began operating on May 10, with ten daily frequencies between Madrid and Barcelona, ​​two more than the Renfe subsidiary. The Avlo will start with a minimum price of seven euros each way, two less than the nine euros for Ouigo. Both companies offer tickets at five euros for those under 14 years of age.

The first Avlo train, whose start-up was initially scheduled for April 6, 2020 and had to be postponed due to the health crisis caused by covid-19, has left the Figueres-Vilafant station at 5.35 am bound for to Madrid-Puerta de Atocha. In the opposite direction, the first train left at 6:20 am from Atocha station bound for Barcelona-Sants.

With this, Renfe will offer a total of 40 daily trains (20 per direction) and 16,000 seats to travel between Madrid and Barcelona, ​​adding the conventional Ave and Avlo. In addition to Madrid and Barcelona, ​​Avlo trains will also stop in Guadalajara, Calatayud, Zaragoza, Lleida, Tarragona, Girona and Figueres, the latter with only one daily train at the moment.

Renfe devised this service three years ago with the intention of preparing for the liberalization of high-speed passenger transport in the State, which has been in force since December 14. This process implies that Renfe is no longer the only passenger transport rail operator in Spain. From this Wednesday, it will compete with the French Ouigo, while next year ILSA, Trenitalia and Air Nostrum are scheduled to be added.

Four trains per direction

The journey from Barcelona to Madrid will have the same duration as the conventional AVE, approximately two and a half hours. Trains will leave from Sants station at 6.40 am, 10 am, 5.25 pm and 10.10 pm. In the opposite direction —from Madrid— the departure times of the trains will be 6:20, 10:30, 18:00 and 19:30.

The convoys have been retrofitted and offer a total of 438 seats, 20% more than the current Talgo 112 series trains. In addition, it does not have a bar service but rather vending machines, which has allowed more seats to be gained. Renfe subsequently plans to incorporate new series 106 trains, with a capacity of 581 seats, a figure that could be increased to 1,162 with double composition trains. The trains have Wi-Fi service and use electricity from 100% renewable energy sources.

Ticket prices start at seven euros each way (five euros for children under 14 years of age), with a cabin suitcase and a handbag and backpack. According to Renfe, a dynamic price system offers the best available rate at all times and from here the traveler can add other services such as seat selection, changes or cancellations of tickets or additional luggage.