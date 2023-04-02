In the Region of Murcia, 34,436 free Renfe passes have been issued for these first four months of validity. 90.5% (31,190) correspond to Cercanías tickets and the remaining 9.5% (3,246) to Medium Distance.

In all of Spain, Renfe has issued a total of 2,160,000 vouchers in Cercanías, Rodalies and Media Distancia and Avant passes with 50% discounts, after the approval of the measure by the Government of Spain on December 27.

Travelers who have used the free Cercanías, Rodalies or Media Distancia pass in the first four-month period of 2023 will have their deposit returned, provided they have met the conditions of making 16 journeys in this period. Those who paid the deposit by card will be automatically refunded.

Subscriptions for the second quarter



Since last Saturday, Renfe users can obtain the free Cercanías, Rodalies and Media Distancia passes for the second four-month period, for trips between May 1 and August 31, 2023.

To obtain the subscription, although it is free, it is necessary to pay a deposit of 10 euros in the case of Cercanías and Rodalies, and 20 euros for each conventional Media Distancia service. The condition for the refund of the amount is the same as in these first four months, a minimum of 16 trips. Also, it will be automatic if the payment is made by card.

The purchase of vouchers is possible through the Renfe Cercanías app, and in the case of Media Distancia through the website www.renfe.com and usual sales channels (stations, vending machines, etc.). To do this, the client must be previously registered.

For Avant rail services, the 50% discount is maintained. This same reduction is applied to other high-speed routes that have been declared a Public Service Obligation (OSP), and that operate under the same conditions as an Avant Pass.