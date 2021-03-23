Rodalies de Sant Andreu Arenal station (Barcelona) Albert garcia

Renfe has already entered into negotiations with Euskotren, the public transport operator of the Basque Country, to transfer the management of the Cercanías services that circulate through the region in a similar way to the competence model transferred to Catalonia. This has been advanced in the Senate by the Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, José Luis Ábalos, who has assured “not to have any problem” in proposing for the Basque Country a way of managing the Cercanías more in line with its powers.

“At the end of 2018, two metric gauge lines were transferred and we have no problem with public service routes being managed (in the Basque Country) through a model similar to that of Catalonia. In fact, Renfe is already speaking with Euskotren to propose a form of management in the Cercanías more in line with its competences ”, he defended.

Although the Minister of Transport has referred to the Catalan model, the Government of the Generalitat is not satisfied with the transfer that took place in 2010 of the Cercanías service because it understands that the competition has been limited to the setting of schedules and frequencies, while that the true management of the system remains in the hands of Renfe and the road infrastructure is controlled by Adif. For this reason, it has already requested a full transfer on several occasions, including the assets of both public companies.

Also ports and airports

For its part, the Basque Government also claims the exclusive competence of the ports and the three airports of the Basque Country, despite the fact that the latter currently rests with Aena, a private company although its largest shareholder is the State with 50% of the capital. .

In this sense, the minister recalled that in port management the communities already “enjoy a lot of autonomy”, while in the airport the company structure and the composition of the shareholders “limit the transfer.”

Ábalos has highlighted his commitment to the investiture agreement, ratifying all the committed transfers, of which some have already gone ahead and others are still pending execution, such as the Cercanías trains. PNV Senator María Isabel Vaquero, who has questioned her in the Senate plenary session, has indicated that her parliamentary group views with concern “the null respect of jurisdiction” that the Government would have shown in the presentation of other bills in the Chamber.