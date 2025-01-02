Renfe establishes a plan to guarantee the circulation of the almost 20,000 travelers with a Talgo Avril train ticket after the breakdown

Renfe has assured that it guarantees operations and service this Thursday in the three corridors affected this Wednesday – Northeast (Madrid-Barcelona), North (Madrid-Galicia/Asturias) and Levante (Madrid-Comunitat Valenciana/Murcia) – due to a computer incident which forced the suspension of train circulation. The circulations planned for this Thursday in Talgo Avril are 36, with 19,430 potential travelers.

Customers with tickets on the affected trains will be able to make their trips through relocations to other trains or, where appropriate, alternative road transportation plans, as stated in a statement by the company, which has assured that it is informing customers in a manner personalized information about the changes that affect your trip and offers free ticket changes and cancellations.

Since 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday, a computer failure detected in all Renfe Talgo Avril trains has left all convoys of this model inoperative.

To guarantee the mobility of travelers, Renfe has designed a special operational plan through which it has relocated all affected travelers to other trains and has thus doubled the capacities of the rest of the High Speed ​​and Long Distance trains. It is programming specific alternative road transportation plans when relocation to other trains is not possible, as highlighted in the aforementioned statement.

Renfe points out that this special device launched this Wednesday will be maintained on Thursday in case Talgo technicians are unable to solve the incident that affects the company’s Avril models.

The Avrils, which debuted commercially in May 2024, connect Madrid with Galicia, Asturias, Zaragoza, Barcelona, ​​Valencia, Alicante and Murcia, on AVE and Avlo trains.