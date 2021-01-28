Renfe will put the AVE Orihuela-Elche-Madrid line into service next Monday with two daily trains that will be combined with shuttles from Cartagena and Murcia. There will be a single combined ticket, although users who use this system will have to get up early, especially from Cartagena. Renfe will prioritize the connection with Madrid through this new itinerary through the Vega Baja, since it will modify the service now provided by the hybrid trains through Cieza and Hellín, along the Camarillas route. It will eliminate one of these and change it for an Intercity between Cartagena and Albacete, although Renfe assures that the final time of the trip to Madrid will be similar.

After a long period of tests, the high-speed section between Monforte del Cid and Beniel will be operational on Monday –for commercial purposes the service only reaches Orihuela– with an initial supply of trains adapted to the crisis of the health pandemic. Said supply will increase as demand recovers. The Ministry of Transport and Adif are working with the aim that the AVE reaches Murcia by the end of this year. Meanwhile, it offers this combined system, in which it will not charge the part of the Cartagena-Murcia-Orihuela route. For now, the AVE that will circulate daily in each direction (they will be Talgos of Series 6) will not stop in Alicante, Renfe indicated.

The duration of the trip between Murcia and Madrid through Orihuela will be three hours and nine minutes; and four from Cartagena, including transfers, for which there will be 20 minutes. The schedules will force the residents of the Region to get up early: the shuttle train, a Talgo-Intercity, will leave Cartagena at 4.41 am, to arrive in Orihuela at 6.03 am, after passing through Murcia (at 5.41 am).

On Monday starts the combined service to use the high speed in Orihuela, which will force Cartagena users to an early start



The departure time from Cartagena is similar to that of the first Alvia that was scheduled in September 2018, explained Renfe sources, who pointed out that the objective is to arrive in Madrid at an appropriate time (8.50 in the morning) to do it in time. negotiations and meetings.

In the opposite direction, the AVE will leave Madrid at 6.55, to reach Orihuela at 9.30 (Murcia at 10.20, and Cartagena at 11.14). The combined service in the afternoon will depart from Cartagena at 7:08 p.m., arriving in Madrid at 11:20 p.m.

By Cieza and Hellín



Renfe will keep the passenger service operating through Cieza and Hellín with the Alvia-class hybrid train, but it has eliminated one of these units to exchange them for an Intercity. This will only make the journey between Cartagena and Albacete, with the usual intermediate stops, since travelers will have to get off in the capital of La Mancha to change trains and get on an AVE until they reach Madrid.

OPINION

Travelers will have the discomfort of changing trains, although Renfe points out that the duration of the trip to Madrid will be cut by two minutes, since the section between Albacete and the capital of Spain will be done with the AVE speed and not the Alvia. The section that opens on Monday will be operational until Beniel, whose station will not receive AVE travelers, but will be used for the maneuverability of the trains.