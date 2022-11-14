On Monday, Renfe began training to expand the infrastructure for train drivers on the high-speed line in the section between Murcia and Beniel. More than 700 hours of training will be given, both theoretical and practical. There are a total of 88 train drivers from the residences in Murcia, Albacete and Alicante, who will carry out the practices with AVE trains of the 102 and 112 series.

The training that drivers will receive is to expand the infrastructure, which consists of a theoretical part and a practical part and will be in charge of 5 trainers from the Murcia, Albacete and Alicante residences.

The number of hours to train train drivers in a new infrastructure is set according to the degree of complexity of the line, the specific safety regulations, the degree of experience of the driver and the degree of similarity of the line with other infrastructure qualifications that the driver already has, according to the same sources.

In this case, 8 hours of training have been established, since these drivers have vehicle training. For this training, three passes will have to be made in each direction of the new section to be fitted out, for the most veteran train drivers, and six passes in each direction for those train drivers with less than 5 years of experience in the exercise of the profession.

This training session also includes a theoretical part on self-protection. In total, Renfe calculates that more than 700 hours of training will be given.