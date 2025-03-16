The RENFE AND ADIF UNIONS They have distrusted the seven days of trains strike Cercanías, Rodalies Ave, Avlo and Media and Long Distance, to start from this Monday, After reaching an agreement this Sunday with the Ministry of Transport and the Generalitat of Catalonia on the transfer of Rodalies.

According to knowledgeable sources of the meeting held at the Ministry of Transportation, the agreement between the unions to cancel the strike has been almost unanimous, except for CGTwhich is part of the General Company Committee in which there are also the Semaf, CCOO, UGT, the Trade Union Confederation and the railway circulation union (SCF), which have given their approval to the agreement.

Thus, for this Monday it is expected “PRactically normality “in trains circulation After a strike was canceled that in total it was going to be held over seven days. The strikes of 19, 24, 26 and 28 of April and April 1 and 3 This Sunday.

