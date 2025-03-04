Renfe and Adif unions call seven of strike days before Easter for the Rodalies transfer

The company Committees of the RENFE operator and the Adif railway infrastructure manager have summoned seven days of strike in March and April in protest of the decisions made by the Ministry of Transportation and Sustainable Mobility and the Generalitat to transfer the service of near the Catalan administration. In addition, they are also convened by the privatization of Renfe merchandise.

The strikes, according to union sources, are scheduled for days 17, 19, 24, 26 and 28 of March and for April 1 and 3.

As for the strikes, the next March 17 will be 24 hours. Also, it will be those of March 26 and April 1.

On the other hand, those planned for the days 19, 24, and March 28, as well as April 3, will be partial along three shifts. Specifically, on the 19th it will stop from 06.00 to 09.00, from 14.00 to 17.00 and from 9:00 p.m. to 23.00. On March 24 and April 3 from 06.30 to 09.30, from 14.30 to 17.30 and from 20.30 to 22.30; And on March 28 it will be from 06.00 to 09.00, from 13.30 to 16.30 and from 20.30 to 23.30 hours.

The reasons for unemployment

The conveners, among which are the SEMAF, CCOO, UGT, CGT and SF unions, consider that, at the last meeting on the transfer of Rodalies, on February 17, the agreements reached with the unions at the end of 2023 have been breached when they interpret, they were guaranteed that Renfe and Adif would continue to provide the services of Rodalies in Catalies.

The effective transfer of the Cercanías Service was included as an agreement between the PSOE and ERC for the investiture of Pedro Sánchez in autumn of 2023. A good part of the workers who now serve the Catalan railway network fear, therefore, to lose labor rights acquired within state public companies if they are subrogated to other companies.

In fact, the agreement reached in late 2023 was the gradual transfer of the ownership of some fragments of the lines, so the Generalitat could decide in the future that they were managed by its own company, to the detriment of Adif, although for the moment the Government has guaranteed that they will continue under the ministerial umbrella.

On the other hand, the agreement entailed the Constitution for a new mixed company between both administrations, to replace Renfe as operator. This new company, the ministry defends, would allow to maintain the labor rights of the workers. The Government believes that Renfe could cease to be the Rodalies operator before 2026.

Then, in November 2023, several strike days were also raised by the transfer of Rodalies, which were finally suspended. It was agreed that the representatives of the workforce were going to be present at the negotiating table and that the socio -labor conditions of the workers of both public companies were going to be maintained, with the aforementioned guarantee of “Integrity of the Renfe and Adif group, maintaining their templates and their operation,” according to the unions at the time.

In addition, it was agreed to maintain “the criteria of efficiency, safety and quality in all areas and infrastructure of the network” and establish “a permanent dialogue table between the parties to transmit the vision and rail model that the workers claim”. Some agreements that, according to the representatives of the workforce, are not being fulfilled.

Regarding the privatization of Renfe Merchandies, workers’ representatives point out that this process is being carried out “undercover through the creation of a new society controlled by the MSC Logistics Company”. And that “to facilitate this transition, the deterioration of the public company is being allowed through actions such as concurring to new hiring of workload, hinder the work of commercials in the collection of clients and block the operation of trains by inaction of the management centers.