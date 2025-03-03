

Renfe and Adif unions fulfill their threat and summon seven days of strike in March and April for the “breach” of the Ministry of Transportation in the agreements signed with the labor representation in November 2023 with respect to the transfer of Rodalies to the Generalitat de Catalonia and Renfe Merchandies. To the mobilizations all the professionals of both public companies are called. These will be held on 17,19,24,26 and March 28 and April 1 and 3.

The strike is nationally, it incumbent for all Ferrioviar services and has been agreed by the General Company Committees of the Renfe and Adif Group. Both representations denounce that the department of Oscar Puente is not fulfilling any of the points signed now 15 months ago, for which there was a commitment for the unions to be part of the negotiating table of the transfer of the Catalan vicinies, and it was guaranteed that Renfe and Adif continued to be the providers of the services of Rodalies and Renfe merchandise, as well as the preservation of the preservation of the integrity of the templates in both companies public

«The General Company Committees consider that these commitments have been violated after the last meeting with the Ministry, held on February 17, which announced the exclusion of line R1 of the general interest network. In addition, the creation of a mixed company outside the Renfe group was communicated to progressively assume all the operational activities of Renfe and Adif », denounce the summons of the strike.

Unions claim to be “mere information receptors” and ensure that they are not participating in decision making. “These measures involve a total breakdown of the previous agreements, given that the solutions adopted by the Ministry in coordination with the Generalitat are diametrically opposed to what is agreed,” they abound in a statement.









The agreement mentioned by the unions was signed of handwriting for a then new land Óscar Puente in the ownership of the Ministry of Transportation. He did it only one day before the first of the five strike days that the unions had then called on the transfer of Rodalies and the privatization of the Renfe Merchandies were launched. For union representatives, a milestone also meant for having achieved the signing of the first promotion sword, something unpublished, since it is usually the secretaries of state that contribute their rubric.

