Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The College of Business Administration at Abu Dhabi University has once again obtained global academic accreditation from the Association of Advanced Undergraduate Colleges of Business (AACSB) for a new five-year period, in recognition of the university’s efforts to improve the business education system and its continued commitment to promoting strategic management, innovation, student success, and influential thought leadership.

The renewal of accreditation came in recognition of the college’s efforts and commitment to enhancing and upgrading the quality of undergraduate and graduate programs, as the College of Business Administration was able to obtain international accreditations for business programs from specialized and prestigious academic institutions worldwide. In doing so, the college continues to maintain its position among the 901 business administration academic institutions in 58 countries that are accredited by the Association of Advanced Colleges of Business Administration. It is also accredited by (EQUIS), of the European Organization for Management Development (EFMD), noting that only 1% of business schools around the world hold these two accreditations together. In addition, the college’s programs are accredited by the Commission for Academic Accreditation of the Ministry of Education in the United Arab Emirates.

Professor Barry O’Mahony, Dean of the College of Business Administration at the university, said: “We are proud of Abu Dhabi University’s achievement of this important academic achievement and the consolidation of the College of Business Administration’s position among the elite business schools around the world for another five years. Over the past few years, we have come a long way towards achieving the college’s goals, continuing to focus on providing programs and teaching methods.”