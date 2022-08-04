The Dubai Fertility Center was able to renew the global accreditation from the Canadian International Reproductive Health Authority for the “Diamond Category”, to be the first and only government center in the world to obtain this accreditation for the second time in a row, after applying the requirements for obtaining this category, which is considered The highest category given to laboratories of medical assisted reproductive centers.

The accreditation reflects the distinguished services provided by the center in line with international standards applied in specialized centers, which contribute to enhancing patient safety and safe handling of human samples at all stages of treatment using medical assisted reproductive technologies.

The Executive Director of the Specialized Health Care Sector at the Dubai Health Authority, Dr. Ahmed bin Kalban, confirmed that the center is one of the main centers in the country that contributes to various initiatives to improve the results of indicators of low fertility among different nationalities from all over the world, as it applies the best treatment protocols and practices in the field of fertility To raise pregnancy rates and improve reproductive health, exceeding global rates in this field.

For her part, Director of the Dubai Fertility Center, Hana Tahawara, said that the center’s obtaining the accreditation came after an audit and review process by experts specialized in the field of fertilization services from the Canadian Authority, which focused on the specialized professional and technical aspects, medical devices and equipment, and to ensure the extent of the center’s commitment to implementing The criteria and conditions necessary for obtaining accreditation, in addition to implementing a program of field visits to assess the readiness of the embryology laboratory at the headquarters of the new building of the center, and holding workshops to explain the requirements and criteria for accreditation renewal. And the issuance of the international accreditation certificate last June.

She reviewed the evaluation results obtained by the center, which exceeded expectations and enabled the center to obtain a certificate of excellence in the “diamond category” with a rate of 98.8% for a period of three years, after obtaining accreditation for the first time in 2016. She referred to the criteria that the accreditation program focuses on, including: Leadership, the quality of work procedures in the fertilization laboratory, and the quality and work procedures of the various services in the center in general, in a way that ensures the upgrading of the quality of services provided in accordance with international standards to obtain global recognition.

The evaluation also focused on the extent of the center’s commitment to implementing the 484 standards, as it was able to achieve the highest level of application of the leadership standards by 100% of the 112 standards, and to achieve the highest level of results of the application of technical standards related to all treatments, work procedures and fields in the embryology laboratory of For the Dubai Fertility Center for 372 criteria, the center achieved a result of 97.60%.

Tahawara stressed that the standards of the Canadian Authority help health service providers to meet requests for excellence in the field of reproductive health, maintain quality and patient safety, and improve and raise the efficiency of the general performance of various work policies with high quality, which contributes to reducing the level of risks, and ensuring the requirements for safe handling of samples. human, or fertilized embryos, with the highest level of caution and safety.

