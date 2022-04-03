After Salah rejected the new terms of his contract with Liverpool, according to which he would earn 400,000 pounds per week, the British newspaper indicated that the Egyptian international is grateful for the response he received after his country’s failure to reach the 2022 World Cup.

And “Mirror” said that Salah is ready to reduce his financial demands that he set to renew his contract with Liverpool, which was within half a million pounds.

The newspaper also confirmed that the contract that Salah will sign will ensure that he remains in the ranks of the “Reds” for the next three years.

And the Liverpool coach, German Jurgen Klopp, had said in previous statements that the ongoing talks regarding the renewal of Salah’s contract would affect the team’s performance, and thus its chances of winning titles.

In his statements, Klopp confirmed that the responsible parties in the club are working hard to end the issue of Salah’s contract, expecting the matter to be completed soon.