In Shenzhen, Paibang Village is a reminder of the metropolis’s modest past and the challenges ahead in reviving China’s real estate sector.

Paibang is what China calls an urban village, a maze of low apartment buildings and small shops connected by a maze of alleys and narrow streets. There are hundreds of them in Shenzhen, a city of 18 million people, and thousands of similar villages throughout China.

Now that China is mired in a housing crisis, policymakers want renovate aging urban neighborhoods like Paibang to boost construction and stimulate local economies. But it won’t be a quick or easy solution.

7 years ago, City officials chose Paibang for “urban renewal.” In 2019, China Evergrande, one of the country’s largest real estate firms, took control of the project. The company paid building owners for the right to demolish apartments and clear land for skyscrapers. Before work could begin, Evergrande collapsed.

Evergrande handed over the project to Shenzhen Metro, a parastatal and main shareholder of China Vanke, another giant homebuilder. Now Vanke faces liquidity problems. Last month, Shenzhen Metro—and, by extension, the Shenzhen government—tried to calm investors by promising to back Vanke.

Meanwhile, construction is on hold.

The Government has tried to reduce interest rates and relax the requirements for home purchases, but has made no progress. Financial regulators are exploring ways to support developers but are wary of inducing real estate companies to revert to the risky behavior that sparked the crisis.

That’s why Chinese leaders are looking to urban villages, community-owned enclaves within larger cities. In April, the Politburo, the executive policy-making body of the Chinese Communist Party, said it would “actively and steadily advance the transformation of urban villages” in the country’s 21 largest cities.

Renovating urban villages takes a lot of time. Local governments must negotiate agreements with land-owning cooperatives as well as individual building owners, many of whom have moved elsewhere. Officials in Guangzhou, China’s third-largest city, with 127 renovations underway this year, said the average completion time had stretched from 5.5 years to more than 7, according to local media.

The longer rehabilitation takes, the more it costs. The Chinese brokerage CITIC Securities estimated that China could invest almost $140 billion a year for an entire decade, according to an August report.

In Paibang and three neighboring towns, the vast majority of the 59,000 residents are immigrants from other parts of China who have moved to Shenzhen for work.

Jackle Zhuang, 44, owns a five-story apartment building in Paibang. But he doesn’t live there anymore. This year he moved with his wife and his son to Chengdu, a city more than 1,600 kilometers away. In Paibang, he said, there were no parks nearby and it was not safe for children because the buildings were too close to the road.

“There’s probably nothing better than cheap rent,” Zhuang said. “It’s not an ideal living environment.”

He is not sure if the agreement he signed with Evergrande in 2020 to sell his building is still valid or if he will have to negotiate again with the new developer. He hopes to trade his current apartments for units in a new building.

Gao Jia has operated a second-hand furniture and electronics store in Paibang for eight years. Last year, his landlords asked him to leave after they agreed to hand over the building that houses his store to Evergrande. He was delighted not to have to do so after Evergrande’s problems stalled the project and prevented his landlords from completing the sale.

“Renovating old towns is of no use to us,” Gao said. “We won’t be able to pay rent and we won’t be able to do business anymore.”

By: This article was written by Daisuke Wakabayashi, Claire Fu and Keith Bradsher.