World championship aside, it was his first race after the Tour. And he won it. Jasper Philipsen had been the best sprinter in the Boucle, with 4 stage wins, and today he naturally sprinted the first stage of the Renewi Tour, formerly the Eneco Tour: 193km from Blankenberge to Ardooie. The 25-year-old Belgian of Alpecin-Deceuninck preceded Tim Merlier (Bel, Soudal-Quick Step) and Olav Kooij (Ola, Jumbo-Visma. Sesto Trentin, Viviani ninth. Today the Tour of Germany also started, 2.3 km time trial prologue in Sankt Wendel: Ethan Vernon, the 22-year-old Briton of Soudal-Quick Step, won with a 1″ lead over Mads Pedersen (Dan, Lidl-Trek).