The Belgian, best sprinter of the last Tour de France, immediately returned to success. In France Pinot falls and retires
World championship aside, it was his first race after the Tour. And he won it. Jasper Philipsen had been the best sprinter in the Boucle, with 4 stage wins, and today he naturally sprinted the first stage of the Renewi Tour, formerly the Eneco Tour: 193km from Blankenberge to Ardooie. The 25-year-old Belgian of Alpecin-Deceuninck preceded Tim Merlier (Bel, Soudal-Quick Step) and Olav Kooij (Ola, Jumbo-Visma. Sesto Trentin, Viviani ninth. Today the Tour of Germany also started, 2.3 km time trial prologue in Sankt Wendel: Ethan Vernon, the 22-year-old Briton of Soudal-Quick Step, won with a 1″ lead over Mads Pedersen (Dan, Lidl-Trek).
IN FRANCE – In the second stage of the Tour du Poitou Charentes, 187 km from Aulnay de Saintonge to Bressuire, success for Paul Penhoet, the 21-year-old Frenchman from Groupama. Quinto Lonardi (Eolo-Kometa). Penhoet leads the standings; Thibaut Pinot retired (crashed). At the Tour de l’Avenir for Under 23, fourth stage (shortened to 133 km due to the heat) from Aigurande to Evaux les Bains: victory for the Swiss Fabio Christen, fourth for the blue Francesco Busatto. Race leader the Danish Simon Dalby.
#Renewi #Tour #Philipsen #whizzes #Trentin #sixth #Viviani #ninth
Leave a Reply