Led by defender Carlos Salcedo, who will live a second stage with the Bravos de Juárez, yesterday Wednesday the six reinforcements of the border team for the Apertura 2024 were presented.

Francisco Sánchez, sports director of the Juarez club, was in charge of introducing Carlos Salcedo, César López, Jonathan González, Álex Méndez, Arturo Delgado and the Brazilian Guilherme Castilho.

Salcedo, who played here in the 2022-2023 season, said that in his previous stint with FC Juárez he saw a team that started and stopped, but now they will look to get it to take off.

–What differences do you find now in relation to your first stage?

“I think that in these two stages, and the short time I have been here now, I find more similarities than changes. It is still the similarity of wanting to take this team to something more, I think we are supported by Alejandra, it is not very common to see in Mexican soccer a team owner get so involved and in most of the games try to be there with the group, and that is the similarity that I find, that the team starts, but stops and starts and stops and now what we are looking for is to finish taking off and make a leading team,” responded the 30-year-old player from Guadalajara, Jalisco.

“Obviously, to be a leading team requires many things, in this case people like Fran, like people who are coming are contributing to continue leading everything towards where we want it to go, that at least on the part of my teammates and the board we want to be that competitive team that is talked about for the good things and the good feelings it leaves on the field,” added Salcedo.

“I think I’m excited, motivated, and all because I have a role model like Ángel Zaldívar, who has been scoring goals, and nothing, just waiting for the opportunity, working behind him so that when it’s my turn to come in I can do it in the best way possible,” said César López, the first to be introduced at this press conference.

“The truth is that it’s going very well, I’m very grateful for all the support they’ve given me, little by little trying to understand what the coach asks for in all the games. I think that not only me but all my teammates are adapting to his game model and the truth is that it’s a game model that I think even you can see is very vertical, we have the ball a lot and the truth is that we’re all convinced that together we’re going to have a great tournament,” said Jonathan González, who arrived from Rayados de Monterrey.

Get to know them

Name: Carlos Salcedo Hernandez

Date of birth: September 29, 1993

Place of birth: Guadalajara, Jalisco

Age: 30 years

Height: 1.84 m

Weight: 77 kg

Name: Guilherme Castilho

Date of birth: September 19, 1999

Place of birth: Arapoema, Tocantis, Brazil

Age: 24 years old

Height: 1.80 m

Weight: 70 kg

Name: Arturo Delgado Covarrubias

Date of birth: February 18, 2002

Place of birth: San Nicolas de los Garza, NL

Age: 22 years old

Height: 1.82 m

Weight: 73 kg

Name: Alex Mendez

Date of birth: September 6, 2000

Place of birth: Los Angeles, CA

Age: 23 years old

Height: 1.78 m

Weight: 68 kg

Name: Jonathan Alexander Gonzalez Mendoza

Date of birth: April 13, 1999

Place of birth: Santa Rosa, California, United States

Age: 25 years old

Height: 1.75 m

Weight: 65 kg

Name: Cesar Gerardo Lopez Meza

Date of birth: March 7, 2002

Place of birth: La Piedad, Michoacan

Age: 22 years old

Height: 1.84 m

Weight: 84 kg

