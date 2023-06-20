Despite having been released just a month ago, “FUBAR” It was already confirmed to have a second season, as announced during the TUDUM 2023an event that took place in Brazil and where Netflix announced all the news that will soon be added to the grid of its platform. The series starring arnold schwarzenegger and Monica Barbarowhich has a dose of action and comedy, won the hearts of viewers in a very short time, allowing him to renew his contract with the streaming giant.

Monica Barbaro is Emma Brunner, daughter of Luke (Schwarzenegger), and who hid from him that she was also part of the CIA. Photo: Netflix

When will the new season of “FUBAR” premiere?

The series created by Nick Santora was announced to have a new installment during TUDUM 2023 after the success of the first one, however, Netflix has not yet given further details about it, so we will have to wait a bit to find out the date of its launch, how many chapters will it have and if they will add more familiar faces to the production.

This is how Netflix announced the second season of “FUBAR”

What is the series about?

“FUBAR,” starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, who has his first leading role in a live-action television series, tells the story of Luke Brunner (Schwarzenegger), a retired CIA agent who discovers that his daughter, Emma (Monica Barbaro), also works for the same agency, which causes both of them to notice that they don’t know each other much despite being father and daughter.

During the story, both will have to work together to stop a dangerous arms dealer: Boro (Gabriel Luna). In the process of the operation, both get to know each other better and come to rebuild their relationship.

Watch the trailer for the first season of “FUBAR”

This is the cast of “FUBAR”