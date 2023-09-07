Home page politics

Nail Akkoyun

A teenager is brain dead after a police operation in Paris. The incident could again lead to serious unrest in the French capital.

Paris – A good two months after Death of a youth in a traffic stop near Paris moved with subsequent serious civil unrest France another fatal police operation. A 16-year-old fleeing a police patrol car crashed into another patrol car on Wednesday evening in the Paris suburb of Elancourt with his motocross machine. As the public prosecutor’s office in Versailles announced on Thursday (September 7th), he is now brain dead.

Police supervision is investigating the case. The drivers of the two patrol cars involved were taken into police custody on Wednesday evening, but were released on Thursday.

Paris: 16-year-old dies in a police operation – the course of events is still unclear

The public prosecutor’s office did not provide any information on the exact course of the police operation and the collision. According to media reports, the first patrol car had received a radio message to stop the young motorcyclist, possibly because he was driving without a helmet.

It is unclear whether the patrol then tried to stop the 16-year-old or whether he fled when he saw the police car. A little further on, at an intersection, he collided with the second patrol car, which was returning from another mission. The youth drove the police car in the side, as photos also suggest.

Worried about riots: riot police arrive in the Paris suburbs

In order to prevent possible riots, an elite riot police unit (CRS 8) is to be deployed in Elancourt on Thursday evening, the broadcaster reported BFMTV citing police sources. The 200-strong unit is made up of officers specially trained to deal with urban conflicts.

After the death of a 17-year-old in a traffic check at the end of June, France was shaken by serious riots and protests against police violence. There were repeated looting, arson attacks and violent confrontations between police officers and rioters. Over 3000 people were arrested. (nak/dpa)