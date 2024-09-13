Good news for fans of the Chivas. Before the National Classic against the Americathis Saturday, September 14, the red-and-white club announced the renewal of two of its most important weapons: Roberto Alvarado and Alan Mozofundamental to the institution’s project.
Just a few weeks ago, The Louse was the objective of the Flamengo Brazil, it was even mentioned that the red and white board rejected up to two different proposals from the Brazilian club. On this, the right winger himself accepted that he said no to the South Americans because in his mind he only has to be a champion with Guadalajara. In this way, the world champion in Qatar 2022 extended its contract until 2028 with the option to extend until 2029.
“My commitment, regardless of whether it is in the contract or not, will be to try to win the championship, to score goals, assists, help the team and I will always try to give my best for the shirt, for the fans, for those who have supported me during my time at Chivas. I would like to thank the teams that have sought me out, the truth is that I am very happy here at Chivas. Obviously you start to think about many things, it is a great team, they play in the Libertadores, they play in many tournaments in Brazil which is an important league, but I am focused on Chivas. I think it is a very big showcase for the short or long term future to be able to go to Europe, I dream about it. Since I arrived at Chivas I have enjoyed being here. The fans also have a lot to do with it, it is a fan base that demands you every day and that makes me want to not relax and always continue wanting to do more.”he commented.
The Guanajuato native arrived in the fold in the 2022 Clausura and since then has achieved outstanding numbers, as he has 20 goals and 19 assists, in addition to being the element that has completed the most dribbles with 199, the second that has played the most individual duels with 1,247, the third that has attempted the most passes in the final third with 1,572 (the Mexican with the best record) and the fourth with the most passes for shots by his teammates with 171.
On the other hand, Waiterwho has just returned to wearing the jersey of the national teamwas also shielded and stamped his signature until 2027, with the option to extend until 2028. Don Centros was signed in the Apertura 2022 and so far has 78 official appearances, registering eight direct goal actions, with three goals and five assists, without forgetting that he has made more entries in the Liga MXa category that he leads with 239, and he is the Mexican defender who has attempted the most dribbles in the tournament with 211.
Regarding the achievements of his bitter rival, the player from Ciudad Universitaria said: “The truth is that I first try to focus on what I can do from my position in order to be a better professional and human being and to be able to contribute to the team I am on. I don’t like to see or talk about others, I think it is something that has to be accepted, America is a two-time champion, but that is from last tournament, we are in a new tournament, in a new opportunity and soon the time of Chivas is coming.”.
