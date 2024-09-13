#Zone3Sports | The Flock is shielded! 🐐 Chivas announced the renewal of Alan Mozo and Roberto Alvarado until 2028 and 2029, respectively 🔥 The two have just returned after being called up to the national team 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/jchkTMoqOx — ZONE 3 (@zona3noticias) September 12, 2024

“My commitment, regardless of whether it is in the contract or not, will be to try to win the championship, to score goals, assists, help the team and I will always try to give my best for the shirt, for the fans, for those who have supported me during my time at Chivas. I would like to thank the teams that have sought me out, the truth is that I am very happy here at Chivas. Obviously you start to think about many things, it is a great team, they play in the Libertadores, they play in many tournaments in Brazil which is an important league, but I am focused on Chivas. I think it is a very big showcase for the short or long term future to be able to go to Europe, I dream about it. Since I arrived at Chivas I have enjoyed being here. The fans also have a lot to do with it, it is a fan base that demands you every day and that makes me want to not relax and always continue wanting to do more.”he commented.

Obrigado ‘Piojo’, you are a friend 😜 📝 Pistachios in green sauce and egg with chorizo ​​are in Guadalajara 🫶 All about the renewal of the ‘Piojo’ here 👉 https://t.co/ro3xSCRdbp pic.twitter.com/Wphy7Jf6kY — CHIVAS (@Chivas) September 12, 2024

On the other hand, Waiterwho has just returned to wearing the jersey of the national teamwas also shielded and stamped his signature until 2027, with the option to extend until 2028. Don Centros was signed in the Apertura 2022 and so far has 78 official appearances, registering eight direct goal actions, with three goals and five assists, without forgetting that he has made more entries in the Liga MXa category that he leads with 239, and he is the Mexican defender who has attempted the most dribbles in the tournament with 211.