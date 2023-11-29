The updated Kia Sorento also shakes off all shyness and modesty.

The first generation Kia Sorento was once ideal for people who DID want to join the SUV craze, but didn’t want to break the bank on a new X5 or Cayenne. It was one of the first widely accepted South Korean cars. The car didn’t look particularly Asian and you got a huge amount value for money, plus a hefty manufacturer’s warranty. And CO2 fines did not yet exist, so we Dutch were in favor of them.

We are now on the fourth generation, which has also been around for a few years. So it’s high time for a facelift and damn, we got it! This is the new Kia Sorento! You may not be immediately surprised.

That’s because the car had already been proposed for other markets. That’s how my colleague came @RubenPriest Met it at the LA Auto Show two weeks ago.

renewed Kia Sorento

That’s the American version and this is the one for Europe! Quite a lot has changed with the facelift. The nose has become completely different. Initially, the Sorento had flat, wide headlights, but these have become the characteristic elongated units. Even though the TigerShark grille has been behind us for a while, the car is definitely recognizable as a Kia and that is great. By the way, it is the nose that is the most different. Not much changes at the rear.

Of course, the interior of the new Kia Sorento is a bit poorer. This is now made for recycled PET bottles and artificial leather. So people who are voluntarily vegan (the undersigned doesn’t know them either) can indulge themselves not only at Opel, but also at Kia.

Hybrid and Hybrid

In terms of motor, not much seems to have changed. For us Dutch, there are two choices: a 1.6 T-GDI hybrid or a 1.6 T-GDI plug-in hybrid. And to think that the first Sorento was available with a 3.3 V6. Now we must immediately point out that the new engines are much more powerful and economical.

We are curious about how this car will compare to the Kia EV9. In the Netherlands we are at a kind of tipping point from ICE to electric, although with the new cabinet it remains to be seen how interesting that will remain.

This article Renewed Kia Sorento has a very special nose first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

