Details of the Israeli bombing
- The IDF issued a statement after midnight, saying that its planes had attacked weapons production sites, military compounds, and an underground tunnel belonging to Hamas.
- Warplanes attacked a military compound that was used as a Hamas training camp, in addition to a military site containing a weapons depot, a third weapons production site, and a training complex for the movement.
- The raids included two weapons production sites used by the Hamas production branch, a cement factory used to build Hamas infrastructure, a military site for the Hamas naval force, and an underground tunnel belonging to the movement in the southern Gaza Strip.
- The Israeli army said that the massive raids come in response to the firing of rocket barrages from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as they constitute a blow to Hamas’s armament capabilities.
- The army held Hamas responsible for what is happening in the Gaza Strip, stressing that it “will pay the price for security violations against Israel.”
- Our correspondent mentioned that the raids targeted agricultural land east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.
- He added that a person was wounded by missile shrapnel in the head after an air strike on the ship’s site, northwest of Gaza City.
- Earlier, Israeli planes launched a missile attack on the Strip.
The factions launch missiles
- Our dispatcher in Gaza stated that the Palestinian factions fired four missiles, in the latest salvo, at Israeli settlements bordering the Strip. Sirens sounded in the vicinity of the Gaza Strip.
- The Israeli Army Radio reported that, for the first time since the August 2022 confrontation, rockets were fired outside the Gaza border, reaching areas 20 kilometers from Gaza.
- Israeli media said that the total number of rockets fired by the Palestinian factions has reached 70 so far.
- Palestinian rocket fire began shortly after the death of Khader Adnan was announced, at dawn on Tuesday, but the largest wave of rockets was in the evening.
The death of Khader Adnan
- The Palestinian prisoner, Khader Adnan, a leader in the Islamic Jihad Movement, died at dawn on Tuesday, after a hunger strike that lasted 87 days.
- This is the first death of a Palestinian detainee who has been on hunger strike for more than 3 decades.
- The Israeli Prison Service said Khader Adnan, who was awaiting trial, “was found on Tuesday morning in his cell unconscious.”
- She added that he was subsequently taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead after attempts to resuscitate him.
- Adnan’s death sparked a wave of anger and protests in the occupied Palestinian territories, which witnessed a general strike and confrontations in separate areas with the Israeli army.
