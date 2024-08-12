Capitals (Union, Agencies)

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stressed the importance of an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of all hostages, with the need to deliver aid immediately to the people of Gaza, who are in dire need of such aid without hindrance.

The leaders of the three countries said in a joint statement published by the French presidency yesterday: “We are deeply concerned about the escalating tensions in the region, and we are united in our commitment to de-escalation and regional stability.”

They explained that they worked with all parties to avoid escalation, stressing that they would spare no effort to calm tensions and find a path towards stability. In this regard, the leaders of the three countries expressed their deep concern over the escalation of tensions in the region, calling for refraining from any actions that would increase tensions and threaten the chances of peace and stability in the Middle East.

They praised the tireless work being done by Egypt, Qatar and the United States of America to reach a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip and release the hostages, stressing their support for the call of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, and US President Joe Biden to resume negotiations immediately.

They affirmed their readiness as mediators – if necessary – to put forward a final proposal to overcome the gaps and resolve the remaining issues related to implementation in a manner that meets the expectations of all parties.

In a related context, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani confirmed his country’s readiness to contribute to the security of the Gaza Strip if a ceasefire agreement is reached between Israel and Hamas, according to what was reported by the Italian news agency “AKI” yesterday.

Tajani said in press statements: “All this, of course, is in cooperation with Israel and with the Palestinian National Authority, which is our interlocutor and is internationally recognized, and certainly not with the Hamas movement.”

In response to a question about opposition forces’ demands for a more decisive stance on the part of the government towards Israel and for the withdrawal of the Italian ambassador from Tel Aviv, Tajani said: “I have not yet understood the position of the opposition. Each party says something different from the other and moves on its own.”

“Our line is very clear: We strongly demand that Israel stop attacks that cause a very high number of civilian casualties, which are contrary to international law. There is a process underway, there are mediations, and we are against any action that increases tension and harms innocent people. It is time for a ceasefire,” Tajani added.

In addition, the Belgian Minister of Development Cooperation, Caroline Gennes, said that preventing humanitarian aid from reaching civilians in the Gaza Strip, including children, constitutes a “war crime.”

This came in a post she made on the “X” platform yesterday, in response to the call of Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to cut off humanitarian aid to Gaza.

“These calls sabotage any chance of reaching a peaceful solution and threaten the security of both the Palestinian and Israeli peoples,” Guinness said.

The day before yesterday, Ben Gvir called for encouraging the migration of Palestinians from Gaza by occupying their lands instead of reaching a ceasefire agreement and prisoner exchange.

“If we occupy the territories in the Gaza Strip and tell them that everything they have done they will pay for in land, and stop the entry of fuel, and encourage voluntary migration, I believe that in the end we can achieve complete victory. This is what we have done in the history of Israel, not once and not twice, and we can do it again,” he said.