Saturday, March 11, 2023, 12:31 p.m.





Production of the new Ducati Scrambler, which was already presented in the seventh episode of the 2023 World Premiere, has started at the Borgo Panigale plant. It is a new Scrambler completely renewed in style and concepts, which maintains the original spirit and energy that have made this family a worldwide success for more than 100,000 enthusiasts. An unmistakable, dynamic, accessible and safe motorcycle for daily use, with a captivating and modern new design, dedicated to those who seek freedom and want to express their lifestyle through their choices.

The customization possibilities, which have always been a distinctive element of the Scrambler, go further in this second generation thanks to the new Icon tank. The colored part is a cover that can be easily changed, such as the fenders, wheel stickers and headlight covers. Thus, the look of the Scrambler can be adapted to all tastes with great ease. In addition to the three basic colors (’62 yellow, thrilling black and Ducati red) are added another six (storm green, rio celeste blue, tangerine orange, jade green, sparkling blue and velvet red), available as a accessory kit, to dress the new Scrambler Icon in nine different decorations.

Thanks to a 4kg weight reduction, new Ride-by-Wire and Quick Shift attachment, the Scrambler offers a brighter ride. And it is also safer, more modern, digital and technological thanks to the Riding Modes, Ducati Traction Control and the new instrument panel with color TFT. All this without betraying that simplicity and authenticity that have always represented the essential values ​​for all Scrambler enthusiasts. The air-cooled Desmodue twin-cylinder engine, trellis frame, wide handlebars, low center of gravity and riding fun remain essential features for the new generation of Scramblers as well.

The result of this recipe is three new Scramblers: Icon, Full Throttle and Nightshift. Three bikes with a different impression, united by a relaxed riding position and low weight, to offer enthusiasts of all experiences and abilities great riding pleasure, both on urban commutes and out of town.