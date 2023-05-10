Now that also applied to the non-renewed i20, but we still want to say it.

One of the first decent South Korean cars to compete with the European competition was the Hyundai Getz. That was namely a relatively sleek, non-nonsense hatchback that was actually not very much wrong with it.

The Getz was succeeded in 2008 by the PB generation of the Hyundai i20. In 2014, the second generation Hyundai i20 (the GB) arrived and at the moment we are on the third generation of the i20: the BC3 generation. This will run again from 2020.

Renewed i20

We are now living in 2023 and it is therefore time for a facelift. So we have to take a good look at the images and the press release read to see what exactly is different. We don’t even mean this negatively: the current generation is a sleek appearance with – as far as possible in this class – its own face. That has now been made a little more unique.

The front bumper is new and there are ‘sporty design elements’ in the grille. At the rear there is again a new bumper. Here, the rear lights of the compact Hyundai have been slightly changed. Neat. Furthermore, new 16- and 17-inch alloy wheels are available.

There are also three new colors for the updated i20. They are called Lucid Lime Metallic (greenish yellow), Lumen Gray Pearl (grey) and Meta Blue Pearl (blue). If that is all too striking for you, you can still choose from Atlas White, Phantom Black Pearl, Aurora Gray Pearl, Dragon Red Pearl and Mangrove Green Pearl. That’s right, those are the existing colors.

Interior

Then the interior. Are there any new things there? Because super that Hyundai reports that the luggage space is 352 liters (quite a lot for this segment, by the way), but that was also the case with the pre-facelift model. In the interior you get – and you never guessed – new connectivity features!

Every model of the updated i20 has a 4.2 inch LCD screen, a USB-C connection, eCall (for emergencies) and map updates that go Over-The-Air as standard. A bit easier than with those CD-Roms of the past. Furthermore, we have to struggle through paragraphs of information that were also the case on the pre-facelift model.

The same goes for the engines. You have to get in and a 1.2 MPI (84 hp) or a 1.0 T-GDI with 100 hp or even 120 hp. The super fast i20 N should follow later, but will not come to the Netherlands anyway. The other models of the renewed i20 will come to our country. Prices, versions and availability will follow at a later date.

