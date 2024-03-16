Hassan Al-Warfalli, Agencies (Capitals)

Hope has been renewed for reaching a truce in the war that has been going on for more than five months in the besieged Gaza Strip, while the Israeli bombing and raids have not subsided.

Tomorrow, it is expected that a new round of humanitarian truce negotiations will be held and a prisoner exchange deal will be concluded between the Palestinian factions in Gaza and the Israeli side, with the participation of CIA Director William Burns, Mossad chief David Barnea, and Qatari and Egyptian officials in Doha.

An Egyptian source confirmed that the discussions will resume tomorrow afternoon, Monday, explaining that they will discuss the paper presented by the Palestinian factions to the Egyptian and Qatari mediators regarding their conditions for accepting a prisoner exchange deal from the Israeli side, explaining that the Israeli negotiating delegation will convey its vision and response to the Palestinian paper, which includes specific terms and timings. Time period, in order to stop the Israeli war on Gaza and initiate a prisoner exchange deal.

The source explained that the meetings will discuss the technical details regarding the names and numbers of Palestinian detainees whom the factions wish to release as part of the prisoner exchange deal, stressing that the Israeli side has reservations about releasing some Palestinian figures who are serving high sentences, pointing out that the United States of America is exerting great pressure on Israel to accept. By deal.

Israeli media confirmed that Mossad chief David Barnea will provide a direct response to the conditions put forward by the Palestinian factions in Gaza for accepting a prisoner exchange deal, indicating the existence of Israeli intentions to reach a ceasefire agreement and conclude a prisoner exchange deal. The Palestinian factions proposed, in a written response delivered by the mediators to the Israeli side, a six-week truce agreement that would include the exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners. A Palestinian leader said that they are ready to release 42 Israeli women, the elderly, and the sick, in exchange for Israel releasing 20 to 30 Palestinian prisoners for every Israeli detainee.

Also, the first phase proposed by the factions includes the Israeli military withdrawal from all cities and populated areas in the Gaza Strip, the return of the displaced without restrictions, and the flow of aid at no less than 500 trucks per day.

The Israeli Cabinet will hold a meeting on Sunday evening to discuss the main lines of the deal and expand the powers of the Israeli negotiating delegation in the Doha meetings, headed by Mossad chief David Barnea.

In turn, Israeli sources confirmed to Haaretz newspaper that allowing the return of displaced Palestinians to northern Gaza is one of the most prominent points of current disagreement in the negotiating process between the Palestinian factions and the Israeli side.

In addition, medical sources in Gaza confirmed that 36 people were killed in a strike that targeted a house housing dozens of displaced people, including children and pregnant women, in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, during the pre-dawn meal on the first Friday night of Ramadan.

For his part, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced that the mediating countries are working tirelessly to fill the remaining gaps, while the White House expressed cautious optimism that a truce could be reached.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby pointed out that the Palestinian factions’ proposal falls within the limits of what the negotiators have discussed in recent months.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced that a delegation would travel to Qatar to complete negotiations, while describing the Palestinian demands as unrealistic. Efforts to reach a ceasefire before the month of Ramadan, which began last week, failed, and Israel said it intends to launch a new attack in Rafah, the last relatively safe city in the Gaza Strip after five months of war.

The war waged by Israel on land and air in Gaza led to the deaths of more than 31,500 people, most of them women and children.

The Israeli attack also destroyed most of the Strip's buildings, forcing almost all residents to leave their homes and causing a massive hunger crisis that raised global concern even from Israel's allies.

Western countries called on Israel to make more efforts to allow aid in, and the United Nations said it faced “enormous obstacles,” including the closure of crossings, onerous inspections, restrictions on movement and unrest inside Gaza.