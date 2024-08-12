Students’ families face financial challenges in August every year, because the month coincides with the return from summer vacations, the start of the school year, and what it requires in terms of paying the first installment of tuition fees and purchasing the children’s supplies. The crisis increases with the due date of the annual housing rent.

The parents of Faris Hamad, Mahmoud Fathy, Ibrahim Abdel Rahman, and Asmaa Ismail confirmed that they suffer from a lot of financial pressures during the month of August every year, especially after returning from annual vacations that usually consume the year’s savings. They pointed out that the past few months have witnessed occasions starting with the holy month of Ramadan and the Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha holidays, in addition to the summer vacation. They called on schools to apply the greatest degree of flexibility in collecting the first installment of tuition fees. They said: “The beginning of the school year often coincides with other financial obligations such as renewing rental contracts or installments, which makes the situation more complicated and requires exceptional plans to deal with it.”

Experts stressed that the lack of prior planning for the financial burdens that will occur in August exacerbates the crisis and makes its consequences more difficult, noting the need to address this problem from the beginning of the year.

Naema Khalfan Al Shamsi, Director of the Family Development Department at the Community Development Authority, stated that August is considered the month that drains the financial resources of families the most, as it coincides with the return season from vacations and the start of the school and university season.

She said, “Many families encounter financial problems due to the lack of prior planning,” adding that “a sound financial plan enables the family to avoid the shocks of August,” noting the need for the plan to be based on setting priorities and establishing rules for spending wisely.

She urged families to participate in their plans with all their members, based on collective responsibility, to ensure success in achieving the goals. She also urged them to develop an emergency plan during this month to manage university and school fees, and to determine what can be postponed for the coming months.

She explained that “financial planning is a process that greatly contributes to reducing the financial pressures that families may be exposed to, and that may negatively affect them. It is also known as a set of plans necessary to obtain money and how to use it, and therefore financial planning refers to determining financial requirements during a specific period of time.” She said that “financial planning is an essential element for the success of the family, as without planning, the family will act randomly, which may result in further accumulations and losses.”

Banking expert Awatif Al Harmoudi confirmed that August is the most difficult month for many families, as the summer vacation drains financial resources, and the family needs to manage expenses for the beginning of the school year, and secure other financial requirements related to renewing rental contracts. She pointed out the need for the family to develop a financial plan that is consistent with its income, taking into account times that witness an increase in financial expenses, in order to prepare for them, by allocating monthly amounts, to avoid facing financial crises.

Financial expert Amjad Nasr said that August is a financial concern for many families, especially after returning from vacations that often include tourist trips or visiting their countries, and spending a large part of their budget. He stressed the need not to leave dealing with the requirements of this month to chance, and to be keen on financial planning from the beginning of the year. He advised working on paying the amounts in installments to pay the dues on time smoothly.

For his part, psychiatric consultant Dr. Muhammad Hassan Faraj Allah said that the accumulated dues and financial crises that many families face during the month of August could cause some of them to suffer from depression or nervous disorders if they do not deal with them according to a prior plan away from the element of surprise.

He divided families facing these crises into two categories: the first category is those who suffer from nervous diseases or psychological problems, as the impact of pressures on them is much greater than others, and the crises of this month can exacerbate their problems and make them worse. The second category is represented by healthy people, who are mostly those with a personality capable of withstanding various pressures, but they are not immune to some crises, such as sleep disorders and depression, which may be a spark for more serious health problems. He stressed the need to plan ahead to deal with the financial crises of this month early every year.