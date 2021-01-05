Bakery Jatta has been playing for Hamburger SV for about four and a half years. But for some time he has been accompanied by investigations and allegations that he is using a false identity. Due to new developments in this case, there is a new wave of solidarity on the net.
Bakery Jatta could or should really be Bakary Daffeh. That is the accusation against the Hamburger SV player, who has been in the room for a long time and is extensively supported by the picture is driven forward and accompanied. Early on, there was strong criticism of the manner in which the reporting was carried out and the way in which this topic was dealt with.
In the sense of a closer investigation, the Hamburg public prosecutor carried out a house search in the summer, confiscating three smartphones and two tablets. In the meantime, all devices are back in the possession of the offensive player, while no further steps have been taken. It can therefore be assumed that the allegations have not been substantiated by such private owners as cell phones. So it should be according to the picture, which also accompanied these developments, are also in the first evaluation report of the LKA.
The Sports picture now wants to know that the University of Freiburg – more precisely: The Institute for Biological Anthropology – is now dealing with the movement sequences and behavior of the 22-year-old. The aim is to investigate to what extent these images of Jatta and Daffeh are similar. In this regard, a first LKA report should have shown a 98 percent overlap.
All of this, and especially the reporting about it, is again causing a lot of criticism on the Internet. The focus is on the solidarity for the HSV player, who has already received a lot of support from his club. The comparison of two cheering poses by Jatta and Daffeh in particular causes a lack of understanding. These poses are very similar, which is why they claim they are the same person – crazy!
