Throughout history, humanity has gone through different energy transitions. From biomass to coal, from coal to oil and other fuels, in a search driven by increasingly efficient and powerful energies. We are currently facing a historic milestone. For the first time we are participants in an energy transition with a different objective: to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and stop climate change.

The current economic development system is not sustainable. Among the polluting sectors, energy consumption is the main responsible for emissions and it is estimated that, at the current rate, in 28 years the planet’s temperature will have exceeded 2 degrees above pre-industrial levels, something that will have catastrophic consequences (such as coastal erosion and more intense and frequent natural disasters). Although Latin America and the Caribbean contributes only 11% of these emissions, there is no doubt about its high climate vulnerability.

The energy transition has an environmental motivation, but also an economic one. In 2004 CAF – development bank of Latin America and the Caribbean – published its first Economy and Development Report (RED) that sought to answer the question of how Latin America and the Caribbean could overcome the growth gap. Today, 20 years later, we continue to ask ourselves the same question, but with a notable difference: how can our region grow without generating more emissions?

CAF’s new RED report takes us down the path of opportunities for the region, for example, to generate clean energy and attract foreign investment, in what is technically known as powershoring.

Renewable energies such as solar, wind and geothermal have great potential in several countries in Latin America and the Caribbean. It is estimated that with the pipeline of current projectsthe region’s large-scale wind and solar capacity can increase by more than 460% by 2030. Additionally, around 60% of the region’s electricity comes from renewable energy, double the world average. Brazil, Mexico, Chile and Argentina, for example, are large producers of wind energy, and the region is also well positioned to produce biofuels and green hydrogen.

The abundance of minerals and alternative energy sources is another favorable condition for positioning ourselves globally. Transition minerals such as lithium, nickel and copper (all abundant in the region) are essential to produce batteries, electric cars, solar, wind, geothermal or hydroelectric generation sources.

There is another factor that can turn the energy transition into a global asset for the region. The energy sector has a greater contribution to added value in Latin America and the Caribbean (4.6%) than in the OECD (2.5%). These numbers hide, however, a great heterogeneity: in Trinidad and Tobago, Bolivia and Venezuela, for example, the energy sectors represent 18%, 17% and 12% of the value added, respectively, while in Haiti or the Dominican Republic, their contribution is less than 1%.

Each country will experience the energy transition at its own pace based on its reality, and must choose its speed, intensity and strategy according to its characteristics. This process will require the efforts of governments, multilateral organizations and individuals and companies to adapt their habits to the new reality. It will be a challenging path that will demand bold actions and a solid financial muscle that supports the actions to be deployed. The financial system and, especially, development banking, must be a fundamental ally for this purpose.

Latin America and the Caribbean must take advantage of the energy transition to reduce inequalities. Despite some progress, we remain the most unequal region in the world. The energy transition, therefore, must also be fair and contribute to closing gaps in energy access and quality that remain in the region. This concept implies justice between countries (recognizing the historical responsibilities of each one in accumulated emissions) and justice between citizens of the same country, so that the costs of the energy transition do not fall on the most vulnerable populations.

Wide access to clean energy in Latin America and the Caribbean can be a determining factor in the location and production of companies. Furthermore, green jobs pay higher wages and demand more skills and a greater intensity of abstract tasks. But to take advantage of these opportunities, there must be alternatives to alleviate the cost for people who lose their jobs and encourage their reassignment to new jobs.

Albert Einstein recognized that “there is a driving force more powerful than steam, electricity and atomic energy: the will.” Latin America and the Caribbean is a region with a lot of potential to provide solutions to global challenges, but if we want to have a greater global impact and generate greater well-being for our citizens, we must promote all efforts and take seriously the paradigm shift to which modern economies are headed, without forgetting the reduction of poverty and the increase in productivity, two of our most important historical tasks.