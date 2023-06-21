Witnesses said that clashes broke out in several areas of the Sudanese capital today, Wednesday, between the two parties to the conflict, after the end of a 72-hour truce.

Shortly before the truce ended at 6 am today (0400 GMT), there were reports of clashes in the three cities of the wider capital region on both banks of the Nile, Khartoum, Bahri and Omdurman.

The conflict between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces has been going on for more than two months, which has led to destruction in the capital, widespread violence in the western Darfur region and the flight of more than 2.5 million people from their homes.