And I heard the sounds of artillery shelling and the sound of explosions in both east of the Nile and north of Omdurman.

The last one-day truce

It was mediated by the United States and Saudi Arabia.

It was intended for humanitarian aid to arrive and to give the population a chance to take a breather from the stress of the fierce fighting.

The brief truce followed a series of ceasefire agreements that were violated by both sides in the conflict, the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces.

The United States and Saudi Arabia said they were “disappointed” by the violations in the statement announcing the latest truce, and the two mediators threatened to postpone the talks, which have continued indirectly recently, if the fighting continued.

The past week since the end of the last ceasefire on June 3 witnessed heavy fighting, as some clashes took place in the vicinity of important military bases, and the Rapid Support Forces said they had taken control of a weapons manufacturing complex in the south of Khartoum.

Sudan Conflict Monitor