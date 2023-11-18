On Saturday, the Ukrainian authorities announced renewed bombing on various areas, leading to the deaths of at least two people.

The Ukrainian Air Force said on Saturday that its defenses shot down 29 out of 38 drones in an attack during the night.

The Air Force stated, in a statement, that drones were launched from Russian territory in several batches.

The attack targeted many Ukrainian regions and lasted from eight in the evening (1800 GMT), yesterday evening, Friday, until four in the morning, Saturday.

On the other hand, Ukraine announced today, Saturday, that two paramedics were killed in a two-stage bombing in the Zaporizhya region, southeast of the country.

The Ukrainian police said, in a statement, “The first two artillery shots wounded four residents of the Komychovaka area, and a residential building caught fire.”

According to the police account, “When the police and paramedics arrived at the scene, the shelling renewed. Two emergency service employees were killed and three others were injured to varying degrees.”