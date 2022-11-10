Every time we have an ‘ah yes’ experience when the BMW R 1250 RS is renewed. The GS and RT always attract so much attention that the RS always remains somewhat in the shadows, whereby we are always ashamed that we forget it. So what has BMW done to make sure we don’t forget it this year?

Well, just like the recently renewed R 1250 R, another one that is all too quickly forgotten under the GS violence, the 1,254cc, 136 hp strong boxer block equipped with variable valve timing (Shiftcam) is not affected. It is in terms of electronics that the RS now Dynamic Traction Control and an ECO driving mode as standard equipment. The traction control thus operates at a higher level and through the ECO driving mode you are urged to drive calmly, using a very smooth power delivery. Optionally, you can also check the Pro driving modes, which allow you to tailor a driving mode to your own wishes, plus there is also MSR or engine braking assistance, loosely translated.

Also standard is the Integral ABS-Pro or lean angle sensitive ABS, which is partly controlled via the selected driving mode. Those who want it even safer can also add the Dynamic Brake Control to the electronic safety net of your RS via the aforementioned Pro driving modes.

The TFT screen allows you to navigate, but on the new RS is also equipped with a separate ‘Sport’ screen, on which you can consult your maximum angle of inclination, among other things. If you still want to plug in a GPS or other charger, you can do so via the USB connection or the 12V plug. Whereby the RS now standard informs the emergency services when it realizes that the maximum angle of inclination you achieved has gone beyond its physical capabilities. And last but not least, the flashing lights are also LED tunnel flashing lights and you get heated handles and saddles in terms of comfort.

Three versions of the R 1250 RS are available, namely standard, the Sport variant and the Triple Black version, where you can go completely free in the accessory list according to good BMW tradition.