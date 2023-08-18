With the renewed BAC Mono you can enjoy yourself on a track day.

You can go in any direction in the category of lightweight track toys, even now that Lotus is going to sell 2,700 kg SUVs. The natural alternative is Caterham (Caterham once started as a Lotus sharer), but in 2023 there are a huge amount of alternatives. Especially if you are looking for something special.

Think of the Dallara Stradale, KTM X-Bow or Donkervoort D8 GTO. The BAC Mono also falls into this list. This weekend is Monterey Car Week, so manufacturers are there with toys for the wealthy petrolheads.

BAC has brought the renewed Mono especially for this. In terms of appearance, it is no surprise. The car is clearly a further development of the old model, along with some influences from the BAC Mono R.

More power and less weight for renewed BAC Mono

But the appearance is not very interesting with the BAC Mono, it is mainly functional. No, it’s about the technique in the last project of the Briggs Automotive Company. The engineers have worked fanatically to make the car lighter and stronger.

The engine is originally the almost legendary 2.3 four-cylinder from Ford. This was then taken care of by Mountune for more power and torque. Special: there is no turbo to be seen, so you have a wonderfully direct throttle response. The maximum power is 311 hp, while the torque is 311. That is 6 whole horsepower and 5 whole Newton meters more than before.

The power-to-weight ratio of the renewed BAC Mono has therefore improved, because they went past the car with a carbon fiber cheese slicer and managed to remove 10 kilograms. Particularly clever, because just like with our editor-in-chief @michaelras there was not an ounce of fat on the original BAC Mono.

Performance

Thanks to these measures, the renewed BAC Mono can now sprint to 96 km/h in 2.7 seconds, which is one tenth faster than before. We think that previously mentioned @michaelras must be in it, if the undersigned sits in it, the horsepower-weight ratio will be a lot less favorable.

By the way, a faster version of the BAC Mono is coming. Mountune is working on a 2.3 liter four-cylinder with turbo from the Focus. Now Mountune already makes tuning kits for that car, so many issues to make a potent power source for the BAC Mono do not seem to be a problem.

The BAC Mono with turbo engine will be on the market in 2024 and is especially intended for countries where the emission requirements are very strict (such as in our cold little country). Like all the other big cars of the moment, the updated BAC Mono makes its debut at Monterey Car Week. Then the delivery starts.

