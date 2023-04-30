The Football Club Monterey he finished his participation in the regular phase of the tournament Closing 2023 and finished it as the general leader with an institutional record of 40 points, so everything indicates that the ‘King Midas’ It will be renewed once the contest is over, since his contract ends in June.
““It is always a consequence of what is being done, I am not in a hurry, we always work in the same way. I don’t mind anticipating events, these things happen.””
– Victor Manuel Vucetich.
In this way, the experienced Mexican coach hinted that at the end of the contest there will surely be news about his renewal with the team since his current contract will expire.
The strategist commented that the key to having achieved leadership was the harmony that existed in the group, as well as internal competition.
“The merit is the harmony that it achieved, the internal competition, the support that the board of directors has had, it is something that occurs naturally, there is a strong internal competition and we have managed to incorporate the fans, we recaptured it, it is what we wanted and give them the grace for their support, which allows us to give ourselves in a more complete way”, he assured.
Having finished their activity, the Sultana del Norte team will have about 10 days to rest and work in what will be the quarterfinals and they will be waiting for their next rival who will come out of the playoffs next week.
“The case of rest, there is no rest, we have work, we must continue correcting aspects, improving other things, there are many circumstances that we must continue evaluating,” he concluded.
