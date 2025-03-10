Substantable Infrastructure Atlantic has signed an agreement together with Renewco Power to develop 2,2 gigawatts (GW) in energy storage systems (Bess) throughout Spain. In this alliance, Renewco will put the projects until they are ready for construction, while Atlantic will deal with both construction and management.

In this way, Renewco culminates the search that began last year to find an investment partner for his 16 Bess project portfolio in Spainwhich will be connected to transmission substations and integrated into the country’s energy security network.

Since Renewco It began its journey in the energy sector, the company has a 7GW portfolio in solar, wind, kiss and green hydrogen projects both in the United Kingdom and Spain, Italy and the United States.

“We are delighted to start this association with Atlantic, which we believe will have a positive impact on Spain’s energy infrastructure. For our Bess developments in the country, we hope to use our experience in the United Kingdom and other markets that are ahead of Spain in the deployment of Bess in its network infrastructure to allow the transition to renewable energies,” he said Alp KarliRenewco commercial director.

AtlanticFor its part, it is present in 12 countries in America and Europe, and has an installed power of 2.2 GW. In Spain, it has 682 MW of installed solar power, and plans to continue growing in the territory.

“We are delighted to embark on this association with Renewco. The development of Bess solutions is essential to boost the energy transition in countries such as Spain. By developing energy storage, we can guarantee a reliable and stable electricity grid, which allows to further integrate renewable energies in our electric combination and to pave the way for a sustainable future,” he says Carlos ColónCountry Manager of Atlantic in Spain.