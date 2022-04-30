The mosaic tiles are composing a very clear picture. Two downward renewals, one official with Mattia Perin and one awaiting formalization with Mattia De Sciglio, and a couple of contracts for more than 11 million net total not renewed, that of Paulo Dybala which was announced and that currently very probable of Federico Bernardeschi. The picture of Juventus’ transfer market, voted primarily to cost control, has well-established reasons, which are worth investigating, and further consequences, in the field of renewals and the identikit of new arrivals, which offers scenarios to be explored.