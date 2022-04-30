The new cost policy and the renewed financial fair play affect the club’s choices and are the basis of the assessments on possible arrivals, from Raspadori to Di Maria, and on the decisions on who to confirm and under what conditions, from Alex Sandro to Rabiot, passing through Cuadrado
The mosaic tiles are composing a very clear picture. Two downward renewals, one official with Mattia Perin and one awaiting formalization with Mattia De Sciglio, and a couple of contracts for more than 11 million net total not renewed, that of Paulo Dybala which was announced and that currently very probable of Federico Bernardeschi. The picture of Juventus’ transfer market, voted primarily to cost control, has well-established reasons, which are worth investigating, and further consequences, in the field of renewals and the identikit of new arrivals, which offers scenarios to be explored.
