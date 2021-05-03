Berlin (dpa)

German club Bayer Leverkusen announced the extension of the contract of its young star Florian Wirtz until 2026, coinciding with the player’s celebration of his eighteenth birthday.

Vetz has played 44 games for Leverkusen, scoring eight goals and providing eight assists.

Wertz’s original contract would run until 2023, but Leverkusen preferred to extend his contract early.

“Florian Wirtz has a promising future and is also achieving success at the sporting level at the moment,” said Simon Rolfs, director of football at Leverkusen.

Vetz joined Leverkusen from Cologne in January 2020 and has become a key element in our professional team, according to Rudi Fuller, Leverkusen’s managing director.

“I can continue to develop in a big team, and this is my ambition, and I would like to contribute through my performance to achieving titles in the near future,” Vetz said.