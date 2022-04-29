The renewal of Carlos Sainz with Ferrari it was almost a duty. Considering the performances in 2021 and the two podiums in the first two races, Smooth Operator he certainly earned the extension of the agreement with Maranello until 2024, to the point that no driver had been compared to the Scuderia in recent times, as was the case with Mercedes in 2021 and with Red Bull again this year.

Beyond the recent unfortunate races, theat Ferrari he knows he can count on two very strong drivers, capable of bringing results on the track and at the same time making the car grow. To date, the doors of Maranello are closed to everyone, even to drivers who are growing with the support of the Scuderia. For example Mick Schumacher, which still needs to mature in order to hope – one day – to wear the red that his dad Michael has brought back to the top of Formula 1 after more than 20 years. At the moment the combination between Mick and the Red would have nostalgia as a basis and not merit, considering that the German is regularly beaten by Kevin Magnussen in Haas, despite the fact that the Dane is only returning to the Circus and his physical condition may not yet be optimal. Thanks to Magnussen, however, Schumacher has that reference that he missed in 2021 and, therefore, improve. And if progress leads to the awaited call from Ferrari, he will only be able to tell the future. Meanwhile, the German commented with fair play Sainz’s renewal: “I think it was the most obvious step for Ferrari. They have two great drivers, Carlos had a great season last year and had two very good races this season. It was clear that this was the case, but for me it doesn’t change muchbecause my job is to do my best for Haas right now“.