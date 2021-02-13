At such a time, the mind is no longer able to distinguish the ground from the sky at a glance. In the distance, everything is white. Snow has been falling in abundance for days and only cross-country skiers, equipped with their colorful outfits, serve as benchmarks. This Thursday, January 14, there are a few of them to attack the Risoux forest, starting from the village of Bois-d’Amont, in the Jura mountains.

It is also there that one finds Pierre-Albert Vandel, known as “Pierrot”, the president of the Transjurassienne, mythical cross-country ski race created in 1979. “The participants will start from Bois d’Amont to Chaux-Neuve, a 50 km route where they will cross the departments of Jura and Doubs. This is our priority course, ”he says, pointing to the starting area with his finger in the distance. The event will finally be canceled two weeks later, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. And this, despite ideal snow conditions. Frustrating. Because weather conditions like these are likely to become increasingly rare. If the health crisis can pass, climate change threatens the holding of the race in the long term.

Against the heat and the rains

The Transju 2020 did not survive, canceled due to a lack of snow in some places of the course. “There are a lot of flood zones on the historic route, between Lamoura and Mouthe. This is what happened last year, when water covered the usual starting site. Overall, we notice that the snow is still falling, but that for several years it has been accompanied by heavy periods of warm weather and rain. Everything can go away in eight to ten days. Result, we find ourselves trapped a week before the race. “Pierrot and his teams are therefore thinking about ways to make the event longer, in the face of warming temperatures. “In the long term, snow problems will be more and more frequent. It is now beyond the bad luck of a bad year. “

The winter seasons are getting shorter and the snow is less and less regular. We must now develop other activities alongside, otherwise we are going straight into the wall. “

ÉRIC POUSSIN, instructor of outdoor activities (skiing, climbing and mountain biking)

The simplest remains the technique of strengthening the snowpack on sensitive parts of the course. In other words, heat the engine of the snow groomers and move the snow where it is needed. “This year, the problem does not really arise, our concern is above all the pandemic. But we are thinking about a course that we want permanent, where we want to try other experiences such as snow barriers. This is what our elders did to protect the roads. The idea is to use it to store snow. Thanks to the wind, it will come to agglutinate against the barriers, which will allow us to make reserves. We have to adapt. “

In the Jura, with its 2,000 km of slopes, skiing is a real religion. The end of the snow fears the disappearance of a whole local culture. © Raphael Kessler / Hans lucas

Adapt, but until when? The question haunts an entire territory, whose tourist economy is today mainly dependent on white gold. And if the Jura is a privileged playground for Nordic skiing, it is its alpine variation that still carves out the best part of the pie. Symbol of this power, the old military fort of Les Rousses. This huge U-shaped building houses one of the local treasures: in its cellars rest thousands of county millstones. But it mainly accommodates the premises of the medium altitude resort of Les Rousses, where snow is a precious commodity.

An optimism far from shared

“We had several weeks of powder snow and plenty. Without this raw material, we cannot work, ”explains Sébastien Benoit-Guyod, president of the resort’s mixed tourism development union (SMDT). He has been busy in recent months following the Jura sur Léman file, a new cross-border ski area, straddling France and Switzerland. The work has been completed since December 15, 2020. The only thing missing is the users… “The Covid does not allow us to open this year, but we are convinced that we have acquired a great working tool for them. forty years to come. An optimism far from being shared.

The project to extend the Les Rousses ski area has aroused strong opposition. It has been revised downwards, sparing 3 hectares of forest. © Antoine Mermet / Hans Lucas

The Dôle-Tuffes operation, named after the two massifs concerned by the link, gave rise to lively debates between project leaders and ecologists from France Nature Environnement Bourgogne-Franche-Comté. For the latter, downhill skiing in a resort like that of Les Rousses, where the highest point of La Dôle is at an altitude of 1,678 meters, is doomed in the near future. Therefore, no need for brand new equipment dedicated to practice. At least, not in such proportions. Because the initial project provided for the creation of three new tracks, in addition to a new chairlift ensuring the link between France and Switzerland and the replacement of another, obsolete.

Finally, two tracks were abandoned, sparing more than 3 hectares of forest. Following these concessions, France Nature Environnement finally withdrew its appeals. “We have worked a lot on the sustainable development sequence: avoid, reduce and compensate. We had to negotiate with the environmental world. People could imagine that it was tense, but we found solutions. Everyone has taken a step forward, ”recites Sébastien Benoit-Guyod almost mechanically, whose office is still surrounded by topographic maps and satellite images of the area stuck to the wall.

A huge project

The elected representative also wants to reassure: “This equipment will be reimbursed within fifteen years. And we know our station is viable for a few more years. Alpine skiing will still be present there in forty years. There will be more bad years, but the snow is not going to go away. The SMDT is based on a local climate study carried out using a tool developed by Météo France, Inrae and the Dianeige firm. A model used by more and more stations, to estimate their lifespan.

But there are some that this type of calculation exasperates, even the very smiling Eric Poussin. This outdoor activity instructor has just returned from a cross-country skiing session. Having come to settle in the warm, inside the Boîte à Montagne establishment, in the heart of the village of Les Rousses, he does not even take the time to take off his shoes and his blue hat. “The Jura is special. With our cold air, even at an altitude of 1000 meters, we always manage to keep snow when it falls. But the winter seasons are getting shorter and the snow is less and less regular. We must now develop other activities alongside, otherwise we are going straight into the wall ”, warns the one who turns into a climbing or mountain bike instructor once spring comes.

In the jargon, we call it the “four seasons”. A catch-all term meant to save winter sports resorts threatened by global warming through the diversification of their activities. But, in fact, the site remains immense. Because alpine skiing, very profitable, vampirizes almost all investments. For Éric Poussin, the new Jura sur Léman estate is the perfect illustration of this. “I’m not anti-alpine skiing, on the contrary. Certain equipment was also really obsolete. I just note that we are still far from having considered anything else. Of course, they say it’s going to be used for mountain biking, hiking, whatever else. But it remains words, there is nothing structural. And it’s difficult to openly criticize the project. “

The instructor, who has been in the area for nearly twenty years, remembers the winter of 2018 in particular. A particularly bad season when there was no snow. At the time, the CEO of Sogestar, the semi-public company managing the resort, sent an email to local tourist structures. Some complained about the operator’s decisions. “I can understand the disarray and the difficulties caused by this current lack of snow, however I regret and denounce the comments made by certain people whose activities depend on the opening of slopes. (…) Beware of the irreparable repercussions that certain controversies could have on the Dôle-Tuffes cross-border program ”, wrote Sogestar.

Substitutes and new life

White gold, the source of juicy revenue when it falls from the sky, becomes a source of tension when it becomes scarce. Kind of like a drug. “It is clear that the winters have changed. We had to add to our winter activity a large part of cycles, ”says Mehdi Vandel, known as the white wolf in the region. His family has been making cross-country skis for generations. 100% Jura craftsmanship. Since the last municipal elections, he has headed the so-called “four seasons” commission within the community of municipalities of the Rousses resort. The chosen one hopes to breathe new life into and think about the mountain, because “it is a fabulous playground”.

“The idea is to be less subject to a weather forecast,” resumes Éric Poussin. It is a source of stress for seasonal workers, rental companies and instructors. The four seasons are much more lasting and stable jobs. The luck we have here is that the villages are inhabited all year round. There is life, you can discover the mountain in many ways. But all non-alpine skiing activities, whether winter or summer, are put aside. Today, people don’t just come to ski, especially in the middle mountains. “He takes as proof the very good attendance at Les Rousses this winter, during the Christmas holidays. The slopes were however closed.