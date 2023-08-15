Yesterday, the Official Gazette published President El-Sisi’s decision to extend the service of Dr. Shawky Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Musa Allam as Mufti of the Arab Republic of Egypt, for a year, starting from August 12, 2023.

Setting the compass for fatwa

The advisor to the Grand Mufti, Dr. Ibrahim Negm, thanked President Sisi, after Dr. Shawky Allam was renewed in the position of Grand Mufti of Egypt, for a year for the third time in a row.

“Najm” said in an exclusive interview with “Sky News Arabia”, that “the renewal decision is a testimony, a medal, and a strong motivation to make more efforts to adjust the fatwa compass and achieve the Egyptian religious and fatwa leadership at home.”

The Mufti’s advisor confirmed that President Sisi’s decision to renew reflects his interest in the Egyptian religious establishment and its support for its efforts to renew religious discourse.

Big boom

“Najm” pointed out that “the Mufti achieved a major breakthrough in the system of institutional and international work of Dar Al Iftaa. The advisor to the Grand Mufti of the Republic touched on the priorities of Dar Al Iftaa during the coming period, saying:

Dar Al Iftaa is on the road to serving Islam and Muslims, and is determined to continue efforts to confront extremist and terrorist groups that it started years ago.

Seeking to clear the true religion from every misconception or blemish attached to it by the elements of these extremist groups.

Regarding the renewal of religious discourse, Najm said:

Dar al-Iftaa has sincere efforts and innovative opinions in this field that are devoid of whims, and they are not out of the kind of excess or negligence, and these opinions have positively reflected on the contemporary reality of Muslims.

Continuing what we have started of sincere and aimed efforts to serve Islam and Muslims in the field of renewing religious discourse.

Dr. Shawky Ibrahim Allam, Mufti of the Republic, assumed his duties in 2013, as the first elected mufti to assume the position of Grand Mufti of Egypt, after he was unanimously elected by members of the Council of Senior Scholars, where he held the position of head of the Comparative Jurisprudence Department at the Faculty of Sharia and Law at Al-Azhar University in Tanta.

In March 2017, Sisi issued a decree renewing Allam’s appointment as mufti for a period of 4 years. For his efforts in the service of religion.

In August 2021, the Egyptian President issued a decision to extend the service of “Allam” for a year, after he reached the legal age, then it was extended for the second time in 2022. The decision to extend the service of Mufti Allam for the third time came after President Sisi issued a decision published in the Official Gazette in Egypt in 2021. 2021, considering Dar Al Iftaa as one of the “authorities of a special nature, and the provisions of Articles 17 and 20 of the Civil Service Law in Egypt do not apply to leadership positions and supervisory management.”

Allam has been chairing the Supreme Council of the General Secretariat for the role and fatwa bodies in the world since December 15, 2015.