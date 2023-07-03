Monday, July 3, 2023
Renewal of the esplanades | A plastic dog believed to be an Instagram hit disappeared from the center of Helsinki in less than a month

July 3, 2023
Renewal of the esplanades | A plastic dog believed to be an Instagram hit disappeared from the center of Helsinki in less than a month

City|Renewal of the esplanades

According to the city of Helsinki, the dog broke down for an unknown reason.

Helsinki The plastic dog that appeared on the Pohjoise Esplanade in connection with the renovation in June has disappeared from the street scene in less than a month.

The expert who evaluated Esplanadi’s renovation for HS believed that the dog would become an Instagram hit. Many people photographed themselves on the dog’s back.

What happened to the dog?

Helsinki with the city’s traffic and street planning manager On Reetta Putko there is sad news: the dog fell apart immediately upon shaking hands.

“It broke down around June and has now been temporarily removed from the North Esplanade.”

According to Putkonen, the dog will return when a new one can be obtained to replace the damaged one. He does not have exact information whether the breakage is due to vandalism or damage.

Canine should withstand the weight of a person, as it is designed as a bench. According to Putkonen, the dog is the Attackle bench of Fatboy, a Dutch interior design company, which is made of recycled plastic.

According to the manufacturer, the maximum load of the bench resembling a balloon dog is 175 kilograms. It has a price of more than 600 euros.

