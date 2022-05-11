Another five years without tenders: Aduc’s anger

The probable postponement of five years of the tenders for the concession of the beaches arises from an agreement in the majority of the Government, which does not convince theUser and Consumer Rights Associationi: “It seems that there is an agreement in the government to read the sentence of the State Council which had set at the end of 2023 the start of tendering procedures with market prices for the management of the beaches: the procedures will start for the free and eligible beaches, for the others (almost all) a mapping is planned that will last five years, and therefore the terms for the competitions will be fixed “.

“Who knows what else they will invent in five years, given that this story has been going on since 2006 … but it can already be glimpsed: the government that sets the golden power, right of reserve in the event of a threat to the national interest by subjects deemed harmful for the latter. The whole is in the law on the so-called competition which should be in the House of Parliament next Thursday. If anyone needed a picture of what liberalization means in our country, this story is a mirror of it “.

“In the meantime, we are reminded of that renter evicted with a final sentence for the termination of the lease of a house where he pays a rent far below the market and, thanks to the skills of a shrewd lawyer, the judge for the execution establishes that he can wait a little longer. five years before leaving and, upon expiry, it is not certain that he will have to do it. In our case the lawyer is the right-bitching party. We recommend, these parties will say: pay your taxes “, reads the hard note signed by François-Marie Arouet for Aduc.

