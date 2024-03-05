Private schools in Abu Dhabi informed the parents of students that on the 22nd of this March, the renewal of their children’s registration and reservation of the school seat for the next year 2024-2025 will expire, noting that failure to confirm registration and payment of fees is considered an abandonment of the school seat, and this will result in the allocation of school seats. The vacancy is for students transferring from other schools and registered on waiting lists.

Private schools have set three controls for re-registering students for the next academic year, which include paying all tuition fees scheduled until the end of the current academic year, “no late installments,” and paying 5% of the tuition fees for the next academic year, to ensure the seriousness of the reservation, in addition to not Obtaining moral sanctions during the current academic year.

Officials in private schools, Mustafa Munther, Muhammad Al-Shehabi, and Ahlam Abdel Salam, attributed that the decision to oblige students’ families to re-register before the end of the second semester provides the opportunity for school administrations to fill vacant seats and register new students during the third semester, especially since the summer vacation. There is no registration for students, due to most families traveling and arranging their children’s academic conditions before this time.

They stated that paying the fees for reserving a school seat aims to confirm the student’s registration in the school for the next academic year, and it is a procedure that has been followed for years, to ensure the seriousness of registration, and to limit the student’s reservation of a school seat in more than one school. It also comes to prevent the fictitious occupancy of schools, noting that the fees Reserving a seat ranges between 500 and 2,000 dirhams, depending on the total fees, and is deducted from the first installment of tuition fees. The aim is to limit the vacant seats to register new students from the transfer requests that schools receive.

Officials in private schools, Saad Al-Sirafi, Manal Abboud, and Souad Hassan, also indicated that early payment discounts range between 5 and 10% of the total fees, and their aim is to encourage families of students who are able to pay the full fees before the start of the academic year, instead of dividing them in three installments. Payments are made to help schools fulfill their obligations and prevent any change in the academic plans and extracurricular activities implemented by the school throughout the year, which is in the interest of the student and the educational process.

For its part, the Department of Education and Knowledge confirmed that the school may collect the student registration or re-registration fee within four months before the beginning of the academic year, provided that it is later deducted from the school fees approved by the department, and this amount does not exceed 5% of the value of the approved tuition fees.

The department indicated “in the Private Schools Policies Guide” that the school collects registration or re-registration fees when the student registers in the school, and not when submitting an application for admission to the school, pointing out that the school has the right to keep the registration or re-registration fee if the student joins the school at any time. A day or days of the first week of the semester, or he did not attend school, and the guardian did not inform the school of this in writing sufficiently before the start of actual school.

The department stressed that if the student does not enroll in the school due to the lack of a seat, the school is obligated to return the full registration fee to the student’s guardian. The school is prohibited from charging any financial guarantee, financial deposit, application fee, or first-time enrollment fee from parents to register their children or to pay any remaining installments, even if they are refundable.

The department permitted schools to refrain from re-registering the student until the settlement of late tuition fees is made, and it also permitted the school to withhold the result from the student, or to block the student’s transfer on the electronic student information system, and to refrain from issuing transfer certificates, indicating that schools must publish a policy Clear and transparent consequences for non-payment or late payment of school fees, ensuring that the school provides a fair and reasonable payment system, and does not impose financial penalties as a means of punishment.

