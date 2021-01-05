Renewal of Sergio Ramos it’s more stuck than ever. The captain seeks a contract for the next two years to which the Real Madrid does not seem willing to arrive. This, added to the friction due to the cross information in recent days, has caused the situation has become considerably complicated.

The main aspect that they must deal with is the salary. Directive is willing to offer you two more years, despite not being the club’s policy with players of their age (34), whom they usually renew from year to year. However, now the obstacle is in the salary, since, although they offer you the same amount that you currently earn, there is a salary cut due to the coronavirus pandemic.

How much does Sergio Ramos earn at Real Madrid?

As usual, Ramos is one of the highest paid players on the squad. You are currently perceiving 12 million euros net per season. Or what is the same, a million a month. He’s only behind Eden Hazard on the salary scale, since the Belgian reaches the 14 million. Gareth Bale was the other player who was above the defender (also 14 million), but he left on loan to Tottenham Last season.

Your last raise came with your last renewal, which was signed in 2015. It was just one year after lifting La Décima in Lisbon, with a goal from Ramos in the last minute of regulation time to save Madrid. His merits forced the board to renew him upwards, even more so considering an offer from the Manchester United, which also offered him a large figure.