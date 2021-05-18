An Asian woman, a manager in a company, thought that she would be able to escape from manipulation that she imagined was simple falsification of a lease contract attributed to the Sharjah municipality, and an electricity and water bill, which she submitted to the General Administration of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai with the aim of renewing the residency, but the residence employee paid attention to forging documents that The defendant’s son presented it and asked him to bring his mother, and legal measures were taken against her and referred to the Public Prosecution in Dubai, and from there to the Criminal Court on charges of committing the felony of forgery in an official document and imitating seals.

A witness from the General Administration of Residency said that he was working in the Al-Tawar Center and the son of the accused person came to present a residence renewal transaction, and by checking the documents, he noticed that the contract was not valid and did not contain any data. Legal procedures about it.





