With the purpose of digitize the country many payments will have to be made onlineincluding that for the renewal of driver’s license. The old postal payment slips to be paid to the Post Office have gone to the attic, like those for payments to the Post Office Motorisation and the Land Transport Department.

From the February 14, 2022 payment is made only online via PagoPA. This form of electronic payment can also be carried out via CBILL, the service offered by its own bank which allows citizens and businesses to consult and pay bills and payment notices online PagoPA.

Renewal of payment of payment of the PagoPA slip

From 14 February 2022, the payment of taxes to the DMV for the renewal of the driving license can only be made online via PagoPA, a cost to be incurred in addition to that of the medical examination.

In the past it was enough to go to the post office and present the two payment slips to be paid, the first of 16 euros for stamp duty and the other of 10.20 euros. These payments are now being made only online through PagoPA.

The fees for the renewal of the license are paid only through PagoPA

The new rule provides that from February 14, 2022 the payment must be made exclusively with PagoPA slips and in particular: PagoPA slip for the 2S tariff for renewal (excluding the Sicily region) or duplicate and the 2T rate (only for the Sicily Region) for a total of 26.20 euros.

PagoPA, what is it?

But how does payment through PagoPA and the CBILL service work? PagoPA is the payment system in favor of public administrations and public service providers in Italy, managed by the public company of the same name.

The logo that identifies PagoPA payments, such as the one for driving license renewal

Electronic payment takes place via a transaction through the bank manager of the payment services used by the citizen to whom he charges the costs, envisaged by the relative signed contract, ranging from a few cents up to 2.5 euros.

Through it, the participating payment service providers (PSPs) (for example bank agencies, home banking, ATMs, points of sale Mooney And POINTSthe post offices of Poste Italiane) do as an intermediary between citizen/company and a government agency to make payments. Payments can be made on the website either through the institution’s mobile application, or through the physical and online channels of the participating lender, who therefore acts as an intermediary.

PagoPA payment, how it works

To this end, the Department for Digital Transformation, in collaboration with PagoPA, has created a mobile application called I to bring together all the services of the institutions on a single platform. Within the application you can make payments managed by PagoPA to the public administration, including that of the licence.

Driving license renewal bulletins with PagoPA how it works

The payment slip, such as the one for the renewal of the license for payment with PagoPA, is uniquely identified by a code, called IVU (Unique Payment Identifier), through which the Entity associates the single payment made by the user with the payment request or to the debt position. This code can be found on the payment advice and next to the QR Codes.

In the case of spontaneous payments, the IUV is generated at the time of the payment request, while in the case of expected payments, the IUV is generated a priori and associated with the debt position, and is usually notified to the user via a Payment notice.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RHOAu5GwKnE PagoPA how it works VIDEO

The user must enter the payment code or can scan it QR Codes present on the paper bulletin (via the bank or institution app and mobile phone camera). In some cases, the payment to be made is already uploaded to the institution’s website, after logging in (also via Spid).

PagoPA digital payment is made through credit card And PayPalbut also with more innovative tools (Satispay, Bancomat Pay, Masterpass, etc.).

PagoPa license renewal payment in CBILL bank

The payment of fees for the renewal of the license and PagoPA services can also be made at the bank and on thehome banking online from your bank, using the service CBILL. In this case, if you physically go to the bank, you must bring the slip and show the QR Code. Instead, you can also pay to ATMs thank you to the CBILL circuit, selectable from menu.

Example of CBILL payment for license renewal from Unicredit’s home banking

On your own Internet Banking or in the bank you have to select the payment with CBILL, choose the company/PA (in the case of the licence, it is the Civil Motorisation), enter the CBILL code, the amount to be paid and finally proceed with the payment. This operation is quite simple.

License renewal bulletins from the Motorist’s Portal

For the renewal of the license with PagoPA the is used Motorist Portalentering the reserved area via SPID or THERE IS (electronic identity card). Once you enter thereserved area you have to access the menu Access to services and then PagoPA online file payment, choosing the 2S tariff (2T for residents of Sicily).

PagoPA payment from the Motorist’s Portal

As we have seen previously, the PagoPA payment allows those less accustomed to electronic systems to make the payment at post offices, PagoPA affiliated merchants (bars, newsagents, pharmacies, betting shops, supermarkets and tobacconists displaying the logo), private post offices and bank branches.

In any case, to complete the renewal of the license privately, it is necessary print the receipt of payment to be presented to the Civil Motorization office, together with the other documents required by the license renewal procedure.

License renewal at a driving school or agency

If, on the other hand, all these steps scare you, especially older people, it is advisable to renew your license not privately, but relying on driving schools And self-qualified practical agencies. In this case, against a rate that varies from 70 to 130 eurosall tasks and payments are handled by them.

The amount to be paid with the agency is slightly higher than when renewing the license directly at the Motorization, where the total cost is around between 60 and 90 euros between bulletins and medical examination.

Driver’s license pay attention to deadlines

In both modes the new licence is sent home via insured mail at a cost of 6.86 euros paid by the recipient.

License renewal also online

All these steps, as well as in a car practice agency or driving school, can also be done online. The site license renewal online offers the possibility of renewing the driving license by putting the motorist directly in contact with anmedical association who deal with license renewal, visits and streamlining of bureaucratic procedures.

In fact, once the booking in your cityit will be sufficient to go where indicated to undergo the medical examination required by law.

Read also,

👉 Renewal of license, documents, costs and medical examination

👉 Driving license, duration and expiry dates

👉 Driving license, COVID extended deadlines

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM and the Newsauto news from Google News

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK